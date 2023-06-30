WALDORF, Md. – The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal crash in Charles County on Thursday afternoon following a police pursuit. The incident occurred on June 29, around 2:00 p.m., in the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf.

According to reports, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a male suspect physically assaulting a woman and a possible carjacking in progress. Witnesses stated that the attack seemed to be a random act of violence, as the victim and suspect were unknown to each other.

A patrol officer, who was nearby, swiftly responded to the incident and discovered the injured woman lying on the ground. The officer also witnessed the suspect fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle at high speed. Determined to bring the situation under control, officers initiated a pursuit as the suspect continued driving recklessly and at excessive speeds southbound on Mattawoman Beantown Road.

The chase came to a tragic end when the suspect lost control of the stolen vehicle near Poplar Hill Road, resulting in a collision with a dump truck. Sadly, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The dump truck driver sustained injuries deemed non-life threatening and received treatment at a nearby hospital. On the other hand, the assaulted woman was transported to a hospital with injuries that were also confirmed as non-life threatening.

In accordance with Maryland law, the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) and the Maryland State Police (MSP) were immediately notified and dispatched to the scene to lead the investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division at 410-576-7070. As of now, the investigation remains ongoing.

The IID, in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is diligently working to uncover the details surrounding this tragic event. As part of their standard protocol, the IID generally discloses the names of the involved officers within 48 hours of the incident unless circumstances such as officer injuries or safety concerns arise, in which case the disclosure may be delayed.

The Sheriff’s officers’ dashboard cameras and microphones were activated during the incident, capturing crucial evidence. The IID typically releases body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident. However, in certain cases, this timeline may be extended to accommodate factors such as witness interviews, technical delays caused by the need to redact civilian witnesses’ identities or the need for family members to review the footage before its public release.

The community and the authorities involved are left grappling with the aftermath of this tragic incident. As the investigation progresses, more information is expected to come to light, shedding further light on the events that transpired on that fateful afternoon in Charles County.

