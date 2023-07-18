UPDATE July 18, 2023- The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has made public the dashboard camera footage from the fatal vehicle pursuit involving the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on June 29, 2023, in Waldorf. The release of the footage aims to provide transparency and shed light on the events that unfolded during the incident.

On June 29, 2023, around 2:00 p.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office officers swiftly responded to a distress call reporting an assault and possible carjacking in the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf. Upon arrival, the first officer witnessed a woman on the ground while her vehicle was driven out of the parking lot. Acting promptly, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle. However, the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Dejuan Mitchell of Waldorf, refused to comply and instead initiated a high-speed pursuit, leading officers on a harrowing chase that lasted several minutes.

During the pursuit, law enforcement confirmed the occurrence of a carjacking and ascertained that Mitchell had no prior connection to the victim. As Mitchell fled south on Mattawoman-Beantown Road, he tragically lost control of the stolen vehicle, crashing into a grass median before careening into the northbound lanes of the same road. The stolen vehicle collided with a dump truck, resulting in devastating consequences. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene, while the dump truck driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The woman who had been assaulted earlier was also taken to a local hospital, receiving medical care for her non-life-threatening injuries. Remarkably, none of the pursuing officers were harmed during the incident.

The Independent Investigations Division, in collaboration with the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is actively investigating to unravel the circumstances surrounding this fatal pursuit. The release of the dashboard camera footage is an important step towards transparency and accountability, allowing the public and investigators to understand better the sequence of events that led to this tragic outcome.

The footage captures the entire pursuit and subsequent collision and provides critical evidence for the ongoing investigation. By sharing this visual material, the Independent Investigations Division hopes to foster trust within the community and ensure a thorough examination of the incident. It is anticipated that the video will aid in determining the actions taken by the pursuing officers and the suspect, shedding light on any potential procedural or operational concerns.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the release of the dashboard camera footage underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies and the Office of the Attorney General to transparency and accountability. They aim to build public trust and confidence in the investigative process by disclosing the visual evidence to the public.

As developments unfold and additional information becomes available, the Independent Investigations Division will continue to update the public. The pursuit and subsequent collision highlight the dangers that law enforcement officers face daily while protecting the community, as well as the grave consequences that can result from such incidents.

The Independent Investigations Division and the Maryland State Police Crash Team are determined to uncover the truth behind this fatal pursuit, ensuring that all aspects of the incident are thoroughly examined. The release of the dashboard camera footage marks an important step towards transparency as the investigation progresses and aims to provide answers to the questions surrounding this tragic event.

UPDATE July 6, 2023: Charles County, Maryland – The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has released the identities of the deceased driver and the officers involved in the fatal police pursuit that took place on June 29, 2023, in Charles County. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

The deceased driver has been identified as Dejuan Mitchell, a 34-year-old resident of Waldorf, Maryland. Mitchell’s involvement in the pursuit came to a tragic end, raising questions about the incident’s circumstances.

The officers involved in the pursuit have also been identified. Master Corporal William Saunders, a 19-year veteran of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, played a crucial role in the operation. Joining him were Police Officer First Class Dureyea Toland, who has served the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for four years, and Officer Keegan Dunn, with a total of four years of law enforcement experience.

The Independent Investigations Division, in collaboration with the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is dedicated to unraveling the events that led to the fatal pursuit. Their efforts are focused on shedding light on the circumstances and determining the facts of the case.

The tragic incident occurred on June 29, when law enforcement officers initiated a pursuit of Dejuan Mitchell in Charles County. The pursuit resulted in a fatal outcome, leaving many questions unanswered. The Independent Investigations Division is actively probing the events unfolding during the pursuit, ascertaining the actions of the deceased driver and the officers involved.

Authorities have not released specific details about the pursuit or its reasons. The Independent Investigations Division aims to thoroughly examine all available evidence, including eyewitness testimonies, police reports, and any potential surveillance footage. The ultimate goal is to provide a comprehensive and accurate account of the incident.

Identifying the deceased driver and the involved officers marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation. The Independent Investigations Division can gather additional information about their backgrounds, training, and experience by establishing their identities. These details are crucial in understanding the context of the pursuit.

The Independent Investigations Division, in collaboration with the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is committed to a meticulous and unbiased investigation. They aim to determine whether any misconduct or negligence occurred during the pursuit and to ensure transparency and accountability in the process.

As the investigation continues, the Independent Investigations Division urges anyone with relevant information or witnesses to come forward. Their assistance is vital in reconstructing the events leading up to the tragic outcome. The division assures the public that every piece of information received will be thoroughly evaluated and considered in the pursuit of justice.

The Office of the Attorney General acknowledges the importance of conducting a comprehensive investigation and providing a transparent account of the facts. The Independent Investigations Division will continue to work diligently to uncover the truth and offer clarity to the affected parties and the community at large.

For further updates on the investigation into the fatal police pursuit, the Independent Investigations Division encourages the public to monitor their official channels.

WALDORF, Md. – The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal crash in Charles County on Thursday afternoon following a police pursuit. The incident occurred on June 29, around 2:00 p.m., in the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf.

According to reports, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a male suspect physically assaulting a woman and a possible carjacking in progress. Witnesses stated that the attack seemed to be a random act of violence, as the victim and suspect were unknown to each other.

A patrol officer, who was nearby, swiftly responded to the incident and discovered the injured woman lying on the ground. The officer also witnessed the suspect fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle at high speed. Determined to bring the situation under control, officers initiated a pursuit as the suspect continued driving recklessly and at excessive speeds southbound on Mattawoman Beantown Road.

The chase came to a tragic end when the suspect lost control of the stolen vehicle near Poplar Hill Road, resulting in a collision with a dump truck. Sadly, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The dump truck driver sustained injuries deemed non-life threatening and received treatment at a nearby hospital. On the other hand, the assaulted woman was transported to a hospital with injuries that were also confirmed as non-life threatening.

In accordance with Maryland law, the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) and the Maryland State Police (MSP) were immediately notified and dispatched to the scene to lead the investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division at 410-576-7070. As of now, the investigation remains ongoing.

The IID, in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is diligently working to uncover the details surrounding this tragic event. As part of their standard protocol, the IID generally discloses the names of the involved officers within 48 hours of the incident unless circumstances such as officer injuries or safety concerns arise, in which case the disclosure may be delayed.

The Sheriff’s officers’ dashboard cameras and microphones were activated during the incident, capturing crucial evidence. The IID typically releases body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident. However, in certain cases, this timeline may be extended to accommodate factors such as witness interviews, technical delays caused by the need to redact civilian witnesses’ identities or the need for family members to review the footage before its public release.

The community and the authorities involved are left grappling with the aftermath of this tragic incident. As the investigation progresses, more information is expected to come to light, shedding further light on the events that transpired on that fateful afternoon in Charles County.

