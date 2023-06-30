LEONARDTOWN, June 30, 2023 – Firefighter Justin Taylor of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department is currently at home, recuperating from injuries sustained during a recent response to a structure fire on June 27, 2023. Justin suffered second-degree burns and steam burns during the incident but has been discharged after receiving medical treatment.

Initially transported to MedStar St. Mary’s, Justin was later transferred to the Burn Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center for specialized care. Fortunately, his condition improved throughout the day, allowing for his release later that evening.

This is not the first time Justin Taylor has faced adversity in the line of duty. On February 18, 2023, he suffered a head injury from an unfortunate accident. Since then, he has been undergoing treatment at Washington Hospital Center’s Neuro ICU for a fractured skull, frontal lobe contusions, and a small sub-arachnoid brain bleed. However, Justin’s condition has gradually progressed, with notable improvements in his speech, orientation, and motor functions.

Expressing gratitude for the exceptional care provided, Justin’s family and friends are immensely thankful for the unwavering support they have received. Messages, Facebook instant messages, phone calls, offers of support, and prayers from loved ones have served as a source of strength during this challenging time.

The doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital played a pivotal role in stabilizing Justin for transportation to the trauma center, showcasing their exceptional skills and dedication.

The Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and the entire firefighting community extend their sincerest appreciation to everyone involved in Justin’s care and recovery. Their collective efforts and dedication have contributed to his current improvement, fostering a sense of solidarity among firefighters and reminding us of the selflessness that defines their profession.

