Southern Maryland is home to a vibrant local music scene encompassing diverse genres, from country and bluegrass to rock and hip hop. The region’s unique mix of rural and suburban landscapes and its proximity to major metropolitan areas has given rise to a dynamic community of musicians, venues, and fans.

Whether you’re looking for a rowdy barroom show or an intimate acoustic performance, Southern Maryland has something to offer music lovers of all tastes and ages. The Local music schedule is compiled weekly by Lynn Erion.

Friday – June 30th

5:00pm – Doc Lohn – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – La Plata MD

5:00pm – Will Benthal – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD

5:00pm – Bad Nights Duo – Sports & Social – Bethesda MD

5:00pm – Moose Jaw Bluegrass – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:30pm – Joe Parsons – Southern Trail Distillary – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – Ryan Forrester – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – McKenna Randall – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

6:00pm – John Cain – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

6:00pm – Nightcap – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – Joey Tippett – Fitzies Restaurant & Pub – Leonardtown MD

6:30pm – Glamour Kitty – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – Kayla Chaffee & Johnny Brown – Bugeye Grill – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Run Catch Rain – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Country Memories Band – Moose Lodge #495 – Mechanicsville MD

7:00pm – Rew Smith Band – Swan Point Country Club – Swan Point MD

7:00pm – USN Commodores – Concert Series @ Town Hall – La Plata MD

8:00pm – No Requests – Toots Bar – Hollywood

8:00pm – HydraFX – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD

8:30pm – In Too Deep – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – Radio Hero – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

Saturday – July 1st

2:00pm – The Bootleggers – Fitzies Restaurant & Pub – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Coastal Flats – Perigeaux Vinyards & Winery – St Leonard MD

2:00pm – Conor Brendan – Gemeny Winery – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Dust on the Bottle – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

3:00pm – Kevin Lee – Skippers Pier – Deale MD

3:00pm – Greg Barrick – Dockside Restaurant & Tiki Bar – Colonial Beach VA

4:00pm – Doc Lohn – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

5:00pm – Run Catch Rain – No Thyme To Cook – Solomons MD

6:00pm – Funkzilla – Goose Bay Marina & Campground – Welcome Acres MD

6:00pm – Work in Progress – Yachting Center Blue Fish Pub – Solomons MD

6:00pm – G Frequency – Captain Charles Seafood House – Newburg MD

6:00pm – Mona-Fest – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MDw/ [intentionally blank], Last Known Yeti, My Heart My Anchor, Ammonite, Runaway Guns, tendersong, Checkmate, Starworm,The Pink Dream, Phantom Derby, Slic ‘N’ Space, Millionproof

6:00pm – ReStart – The Potomac Gardens – Coltons Point MD

6:00pm – Southbound 4 – Traders Seafood & Ale – Chesapeake Beach MD

6:00pm – The Dynamos – Southern Trail Distillary – Mechanicsville MD

6:30pm – Flippin’ Eyelids – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – Ship Wreckt – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Will Benthal – Angler’s Seafood Bar & Grill – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Phillip Michael Parsons – High Tides – Colonial Beach VA

7:00pm – Hume Frye – Seabreeze Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville MD

8:00pm – Topside – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Prince Frederick MD

8:00pm – Monsters in Me – Toots Bar – Hollywood

8:30pm – Paradox – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – Solomons MD

9:00pm – No Go Romeo – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

9:00pm – Social – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton

Local Fireworks:( This list will be updated as more locations are known)

CALVERT COUNTY:

July 3rd (Rain Date July 8th), Dusk at Chesapeake Beach

July 4th, Solomons Island

CHARLES COUNTY:

July 4th, 3 pm at the Charles County Fair (8440 Fairground Rd La Plata, MD 20646)

July 4th, 6:35 pm at Regency Furniture Blue Crab’s Stadium (11765 St Linus Dr, Waldorf, MD 20602)

July 4th, 3:30 pm at Town of Indian Head Village Green Park

ST. MARY’S COUNTY:

June 30th, 7 pm at St. Mary’s College

July 1st (Rain Date July 2nd), 9 to 9:30 pm at Golden Beach – Mechanicsville, MD

Sunday – July 2nd

1:00pm – Billy Breslin – Perigeaux Vinyards & Winery – St Leonard MD

2:00pm – The Reagan Years – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

2:00pm – Jerry’s Trio – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Big Money Band – Skippers Pier – Deale MD

3:00pm – Spin Off – Seabreeze Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – Doc Lohn – Southern Trail Distillary – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Girl Crush – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

3:00pm – Nightcap – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

3:00pm – Jack McNutt – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Levi Stephens – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

3:00pm – Motorboat Co – Brudergarten @ SOF – Leonardtown MD

5:00pm – Will Benthal – Ledo’s Pizza @ The Rivah – Cobb Island MD

6:00pm – John Frase Project – Red Eyes Dock Bar – Kent Narrows MD

6:00pm – 15 Strings – Yachting Center Blue Fish Pub – Solomons MD

6:00pm – Greg Barrick – Bugeye Grill – Solomons MD

Monday – July 3rd

6:00pm – Wes Ryce – Seabreeze Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville MD

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – No Go Romeo – Red Eyes Dock Bar – Kent Narrows MD

8:30pm – Thunderball – The Jetty Dock Bar – Kent Narrows MD

Tuesday – July 4th – Indepenance Day

12:00pm – John Howard – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

1:00pm – Faith Noel – Seabreeze Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville MD

3:30pm – ReStart & G Frequency – Fireworks – Indian Head MD

4:00pm – Run Catch Rain – No Thyme To Cook – Solomons MD

4:30pm – Flippin’ Eyelids – Fairgrounds Fireworks – La Plata MD

5:30pm – No Go Romeo – Fager’s Island – Ocean City MD

5:30pm – Girl Crush – Blue Crabs Stadium – Waldorf MD

7:00pm – Doc Marten & the Flannels – Blue Crabs Stadium – Waldorf MD

7:00pm – Wesley Spangler – Seabreeze Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville MD

Wednesday – July 5th

5:00pm – The Hyland Brothers – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Ryan Forrester – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – Kayla Chaffee & Johnny Brown – The Pier – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Billy Breslin – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick

8:00pm – Open Stage – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

