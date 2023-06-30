LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) announced that they will conduct a Public Forum on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to encourage open dialogue with the area’s residents. This event, a testament to their commitment to transparency and community participation, will occur at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The Public Forum is designed as an open platform, where St. Mary’s County residents can directly address the Commissioners. By offering this opportunity, the commissioners aim to ensure that their actions reflect the community’s needs and desires. Residents are encouraged to come forward and offer their gratitude, raise questions, or suggest changes, all in an atmosphere of mutual respect. Each participant will have a time limit of three minutes to present their points.

Understanding that not everyone may be comfortable or able to attend the forum in person, the CSMC also accepts video submissions of comments. Residents who wish to submit a video must keep it under three minutes and email it to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com. The deadline for video submissions is set for 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 30, 2023.

Besides the forum and video submissions, residents are encouraged to provide more detailed feedback to the CSMC through other channels as well. Feedback can be sent via email to csmc@stmarysmd.com or via mail to Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650.

The CSMC emphasizes that these public forums are crucial to the government’s efforts to make informed and responsible decisions that align with the community’s interests. It further fosters a sense of community participation, promoting an environment where the community can actively engage in local governmental processes.

Public Forums hosted by the CSMC are not just local events. They are broadcasted live on the St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and are streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel. This digital presence ensures that a wider audience can participate and stay updated, even if they cannot physically attend the forum.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County continue their commitment to uphold transparent and open governance, underlining the belief that the best decisions are those made in consultation with the community they serve. This Public Forum, amongst others, is a step towards further bridging the gap between the government and its residents, creating an ongoing dialogue that is beneficial for the betterment of St. Mary’s County.

