LA PLATA, MD – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit marked a significant milestone on June 28 as they celebrated the graduation of three K9 officers and their loyal K9 partners. The newly certified teams include Cpl. Tyner with her K9, Rico; PFC Irwin with his K9, Bane; and PFC Levy with his K9, Mando.

After an intensive seven-month training program led by William “Billy” Cotton and Cpl, Larry Blake, the teams received their Patrol and Narcotics Certifications. The rigorous course covered various skills and scenarios, including obedience training, command following, search operations, scent tracking, apprehension techniques, and substance detection. “The work of our K9 teams is a critical component of our agency, and we take their training responsibilities very seriously,” stated Cotton. Cpl. Blake added, “I enjoy training new K9 officers as they provide a unique service to our agency and our communities.”

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

All three K9 officers are approximately 1 ½ years old, bringing youth and energy to their respective roles. Rico, a German Shepherd; Bane, a Belgian Malinois; and Mando, a Malaherd, have impressed their trainers with their dedication and capabilities. Sgt. Beth Clark, who supervises the K9 Unit, expressed her admiration, saying, “I am continually impressed by our K9 Unit and their trainers who work so hard to establish a strong working relationship out in the field.” Sheriff Troy Berry also commended the teams, stating, “Completing this program takes a great deal of dedication and discipline, and we are proud to have these teams assisting us in our mission to help protect our communities in Charles County.”

After graduation, Rico, Bane, and Mando embarked on their careers in patrol duty. Adding these three teams brings the Agency’s total number of K9 teams to eight, and two bloodhound teams, all poised and ready to serve and protect the community.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit is crucial in law enforcement efforts, providing invaluable support in various operations. These highly trained and skilled K9 officers, working alongside their human partners, contribute to the safety and security of Charles County residents.

The graduation ceremony not only celebrated the achievements of the K9 officers and their canine partners but also highlighted the dedication and commitment of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the highest standards of training for their K9 teams. The training program equips the officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle many situations they may encounter in the line of duty.

As the K9 Unit continues to grow, its presence will undoubtedly significantly impact crime prevention and public safety in Charles County. The newly graduated K9 teams will undoubtedly leave a positive mark on their community, working tirelessly to uphold the Sheriff’s Office mission of protecting and serving the residents of Charles County.

For more information about the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and their K9 Unit, visit their official website at Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Like this: Like Loading...