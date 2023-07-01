Westminster, Maryland (June 30, 2023) – PharmaCann Inc., a leading privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company and an original Maryland licensee, is gearing up to welcome new cannabis consumers as sales of recreational cannabis are set to begin on Saturday, July 1. Maryland residents aged 21 and older will now have access to Verilife medical marijuana dispensaries in the state.

“This is a great week for the Commonwealth of Maryland and for the thousands of consumers who supported responsible, open access to cannabis for adults,” expressed Jeremy Unruh, Senior Vice President of Public and Regulatory Affairs at PharmaCann. “Our Maryland operations have been preparing for adult-use sales for months. We look forward to an enthusiastic response from new cannabis consumers in the Free State.”

Maryland will become the most recent eastern state to establish a recreational cannabis market, launching on July 1. Industry experts predict that Maryland’s rollout will be one of the smoothest and most efficient, projecting sales to reach $1 billion by 2024, according to data analyst firm BDSA. The approval of a ballot measure in the November 2022 election legalized cannabis possession and adult-use sales in the state, paving the way for this development.

PharmaCann’s Verilife brand has operated two dispensaries in Maryland since the state’s medical cannabis market was launched in December 2017. The two locations where both medical patients and recreational consumers will be served are as follows:

Verilife New Market 11717 Old National Pike, Suite 16 New Market, Maryland 21774 Verilife Westminster 700 Corporate Center Ct., #K Westminster, Maryland 21157

As the doors of Verilife’s dispensaries open to recreational users, the company’s experienced staff will be ready to provide the highest quality cannabis products and educate consumers on responsible usage. By leveraging their extensive knowledge and expertise, PharmaCann aims to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all customers.

Maryland’s decision to legalize recreational cannabis aligns with the growing acceptance and recognition of the plant’s potential benefits across the United States. With the launch of the adult-use cannabis market, the state is expected to witness significant economic growth and job creation. Moreover, the availability of regulated cannabis products will provide consumers with a safer alternative to the unregulated market.

PharmaCann’s Maryland Verilife dispensaries have been at the forefront of the state’s medical cannabis industry, catering to patients’ needs for several years. Now, with the expansion into recreational sales, the company is poised to meet the demands of a broader customer base while adhering to stringent regulatory standards.

As the cannabis industry continues to evolve and expand, Maryland’s introduction of recreational sales reflects the shifting attitudes and recognition of the plant’s potential benefits. The launch of Verilife’s dispensaries for adult-use cannabis consumers marks an exciting milestone in Maryland’s journey toward a regulated and accessible cannabis market.

