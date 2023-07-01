St. Mary’s City, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland has appointed Jeremy Lang as the new assistant women’s basketball coach, according to an announcement made by Head Coach Britt Kemp on Thursday. Lang will assume his role in August after completing the 2023 season with the St. Louis Surge, a women’s professional basketball team in the Global Women’s Basketball Association.

Coach Kemp expressed her excitement about Lang joining the Seahawk coaching staff, stating, “I am extremely excited to welcome Coach Lang aboard. He rose to the top of an extremely competitive applicant pool because of his genuine care for student-athletes. He demonstrated that his top priority is the players and their overall experience, on and off the court, and that will always be what this program values most.”

Lang brings a wealth of experience to St. Mary’s, having spent his first year as an associate coach for the Surge. This will be the St. Louis, Mo., native’s first collegiate coaching job, following a decade of coaching high school and AAU basketball in Indiana and Missouri.

“Coach Kemp has laid the groundwork for long-term success at St. Mary’s, and I am excited to join her in pursuing a conference title and an NCAA bid,” said Lang, expressing his enthusiasm for the new role.

Lang joins a successful St. Mary’s women’s basketball program, led by Coach Kemp, which has reached the United East Conference Tournament semifinals in the past two seasons, achieving a 23-9 record in league action.

Coach Kemp highlighted the compatibility of Lang’s philosophies with the program’s vision, stating, “His philosophies align extremely well with what I believe in and what the program is continuing to grow towards, especially culture-wise. His vast experience across numerous levels of basketball, his energy, and his new ideas will help raise our program to where we truly believe it is headed. Jeremy will be a perfect addition to the Seahawk athletic family!”

Prior to his appointment at St. Mary’s, Lang served as the assistant general manager/head of basketball operations for the Larry Hughes Basketball Academy in St. Louis from 2018 to 2020. In September 2020, he became assistant varsity girls’ basketball coach and defensive coordinator at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo.

During his tenure at Francis Howell, Lang contributed to the team’s success, helping them achieve a three-year record of 57-23 and securing the District 6 championship title in his first year. In the 2021-22 season, FHCHS finished in second place in District 3. Lang’s defensive coaching prowess was evident as the Spartans held opponents to an average of 39.4 points per game, with an impressive 34 points per game during the 2022-23 season.

Lang has also held coaching positions at University City High School in University City, Mo., where he served as the assistant varsity girls and head junior varsity girls basketball coach in the 2016-17 season, as well as at Evansville Mater Dei High School in Evansville, Ind., where he was the assistant varsity basketball coach for two seasons from 2013 to 2015.

In addition to his coaching experience, Lang has been a guest coach at various basketball camps, including the RecruitLook Hoops/Larry Hughes Elite Camp, Lindenwood University Elite Camp, Hoops and Beyond Camp, and Sweet Hoops Elite Girls Showcase.

Lang graduated from the University of Evansville, earning a B.A. in business in 2015.

With Lang’s diverse coaching background and dedication to student-athletes, St. Mary’s College of Maryland is confident that Lang’s appointment will further enhance the women’s basketball program’s success. Lang’s experience working with athletes at different levels, from high school to professional basketball, brings a fresh perspective and valuable insights to the team.

Lang’s primary focus is on the overall development and well-being of the student-athletes under his guidance. His genuine care for their growth, both on and off the court, aligns with the core values of St. Mary’s College. By prioritizing the players’ experiences and emphasizing a positive team culture, Lang aims to foster an environment that promotes success and personal growth.

The St. Mary’s women’s basketball program has made significant strides under the leadership of Coach Kemp. With Lang’s addition to the coaching staff, the team’s aspirations of securing a conference title and earning an NCAA bid are within closer reach. Lang’s expertise and innovative ideas are expected to contribute to the program’s continued growth and success.

