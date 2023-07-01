Leonardtown, MD – The National Capital Federal Fire Firefighters-IAFF Local F121, along with The Naval District of Washington Fire and Emergency Services and Naval Air Station Patuxent River – Station 13 & 14, are mourning the loss of Firefighter/EMT Brice C. Trossbach. Trossbach, 25 years old, tragically passed away on June 27, 2023, due to injuries sustained while battling a single-family house fire in Leonardtown, MD.

Firefighter/EMT Trossbach, who served as an IAFF Shop Steward for Naval Air Station Patuxent River-Station 13 &14, has been a dedicated Naval District of Washington Fire and Emergency Services member since August 2019. He was also an active member of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

Survived by his fiance Cheyenne Sederbaum, parents Warren and Diane Trossbach, brother Lieutenant Jared Trossbach-IAFF 1664-Price George’s County Professional Fire Fighters, along with his wife Kaitlyn and nephew Rhett, Trossbach leaves behind a devastated family and a community in mourning.

As news of Trossbach’s tragic passing spreads, an outpouring of support has emerged from the firefighting community. “I ask all of you to keep Firefighter/EMT Trossbach’s family, friends, IAFF Local F121, NDW Fire and Emergency Services, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said Scott “Scotty” A.Burkhardt Jr.

Funeral arrangements have been made to honor the fallen hero. Fire departments wishing to participate in the funeral procession have been requested to contact Chief Mike Clark at 301-399-9722 no later than Tuesday, July 4 at 5 pm. The department is also inviting pipes, drum corps, and honor guards to be part of the funeral services. Those interested in participating can reach out to Craig Creamer and Warren Porter at SMCMD@stmarysfire.org.

The schedule of events for Brice Trossbach’s memorial services is as follows:

Viewing: Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 13:00-19:00 Location: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Address: 24801 MD-235, Hollywood, MD 20636

Funeral Service : Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 Location: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Address: 24801 MD-235, Hollywood, MD 20636

Fire Department Procession & Interment: Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: Immediately Following Funeral Service Location: Charles Memorial Gardens Address: 26325 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650

The passing of Firefighter/EMT Brice C. Trossbach serves as a reminder of the dangers first responders face daily. Trossbach’s dedication to his profession and his willingness to put his life on the line to protect others will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

