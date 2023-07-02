PRINCE FREDERICK, Md., June 30, 2023 – Calvert County, Maryland, known for its commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial and competitive business environment, has recently experienced a significant boost in local business growth. The Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulated 20 businesses that have opened or expanded in the county from February through May 2023.

An exciting mix of both new and existing enterprises, the businesses span an array of industries. The recent expansions and new ventures are seen as positive indicators of the county’s economic health and sustainability.

Among the new businesses now operating in Calvert County are All My Angel Scrubs, a healthcare apparel store; Baca Chiropractor in Solomons; Be Natural Music Makers in Huntingtown, offering music classes for all ages; and Brrrr Ice Cream, Crepes, and Shakes, a new dessert spot in Solomons.

Other new entrants include Eden RX Pharmacy in Chesapeake Beach, an Edward Jones financial services branch in Lusby, the Heritage 485 restaurant in Prince Frederick, Karma Goodness Designs, an online design firm, SOMD Watersports in Solomons, Tobacco King in Dunkirk, Warrior Faction, a fitness and wellness center in Dunkirk, and Whole Soul Wellness Studio in Solomons, offering holistic health and wellness services.

Meanwhile, several already-established businesses have expanded their operations. These include The Tea Nook at Butterflies and Wishes, a cozy tea shop in Chesapeake Beach; Floor Systems, a flooring supplier in Huntingtown; Freedom Hearing Center in Prince Frederick; Loving Care Senior Services in Prince Frederick; Natural Glo, a beauty salon also in Prince Frederick; North Beach Dental in North Beach; Solomons Veterinary Medical Center in Solomons; and Tiki Tavern, a popular local watering hole in Solomons.

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is tasked with monitoring economic trends and implementing business programs that supplement the economic growth of Calvert County. It is dedicated to attracting and retaining vibrant and diverse companies of all sizes and industries.

These new and expanded businesses are a testament to the County’s efforts in facilitating a conducive environment for enterprise. Calvert County’s commitment to business growth is evident in its provision of useful resources for entrepreneurs and businesses on its official website, www.ChooseCalvert.com.

To further support the local business community, the Department offers a service for new businesses to be included on their website. Business owners are encouraged to complete the new business form at www.choosecalvert.com/NewBusiness.

This wave of business openings and expansions brings the promise of economic vitality and further job opportunities for Calvert County residents. The Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development’s ongoing commitment to business development drives a robust and sustainable local economy.

