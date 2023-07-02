LEXINGTON PARK, MD — Cedar Point Federal Credit Union® marked a new era in its commitment to member service as it unveiled its freshly renovated headquarters on June 29th, 2023, following a two-month closure for refurbishment.

The reimagined branch in a community that spans St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles counties is a testament to Cedar Point’s long-standing dedication to serving its 46,000 members. Executives Officers, board members, and honored guests cut the ribbon at Cedar Point Federal Credit Union headquarters’ grand reopening on June 29th, 2023. Pictured from left to right: Dr. Christine Bergmark, Katy White, BJ Sievers, Colleen Blundell, Patricia Robrecht, Charles Roach, Lisa Mann, Missy Farren, Robert Clements with scissors, Babar Khawaja, Frank Edomwonyi, Amanda Russell, Linda Knott, Laurel Ward, Kristin Kauffman Beaver Credit: Cedar Point Federal Credit Union

Among those present to herald the branch’s reopening were Commissioners Eric Colvin and Scott Ostrow, Maryland DC Credit Union Association President John Bratsakis, and representatives from St. Mary’s Department of Economic Development, St. Mary’s Chamber of Commerce, Lexington Park Business Association, and the Small Business Development Center.

Charles Roach, President and CEO of Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, underscored the significance of the renovation project: “This building has been here for 26 years, and quite frankly, the lobby needed a refresh.”

The Lexington Park branch, which has served as the headquarters for the credit union since 1997, has seen its last major update in 2000. The present remodeling effort sought to overhaul the branch’s appearance and technology to meet the changing needs of its rapidly growing membership base.

Members visiting the branch can now expect an improved service experience in a modern lobby featuring new flooring, lighting, and teller stations. Headquarters Assistant Branch Manager Ashley Thomas shared her enthusiasm about the new setup, noting the impact of the redesign on work efficiency and teamwork.

The technology update includes a new LED display promoting educational and informative content, guest Wi-Fi, and new teller cash recyclers (TCRs) for accurate and speedy cash transactions. “I feel that the TCRs will improve the accuracy and speed of cash transactions,” said Owen Lewis, Headquarters Branch Manager.

Member service enhancements also extend to the exterior, where the drive-up ATM has been relocated to the lane nearest to the building, and the drive-thru lanes now function via video screen.

State Senator Jack Bailey, State Delegate Brian Crosby, and County Commissioners Scott Ostrow and Eric Colvin recognized Cedar Point’s steadfast service to St. Mary’s County community for the past 78 years with official citations. The branch staff echoed this sentiment, expressing their excitement to continue the legacy of exceptional service in the years to come.

Cedar Point is organized to serve those who live, work, worship, attend school, and do business in St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles counties. NCUA federally insures it. For more information about Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, visit cpfcu.com.

