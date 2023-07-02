In recent months, Anne Arundel County has witnessed a disturbing surge in thefts, vandalism, destruction, and burglaries, specifically targeting various places of worship in the community. The authorities have been working diligently to solve these cases and hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

The targeted incidents are as follows:

Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church on Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton experienced an act of vandalism on June 13, 2023. Black Lives Matter and Pride signs were defaced, resulting in significant damage. Fowler United Methodist Church on Bestgate Road in Annapolis fell victim to a series of crimes on June 9, 2023. The incident involved burglary, destruction, and vandalism amounting to a loss of over $100,000. St. Phillips Episcopal Church, also on Bestgate Road in Annapolis, experienced multiple instances of destruction. On June 10, 2023, the church sign was damaged, followed by the destruction of church statues on June 13, 2023. Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Riva Road in Annapolis had its church signs vandalized, and the flower beds were also destroyed on June 24, 2023.

Local law enforcement officers and detectives assigned to the districts where these churches are located have utilized every available resource to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice.

After extensive investigations, a breakthrough occurred on June 27, 2023, when detectives, with the invaluable assistance of the public, filed charges against Blake Krenzer and Brandon Krenzer, both from Gambrills, MD. The charges connected with the vandalism of the Black Lives Matter and Pride signs at Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church.

The following day, June 28, 2023, detectives from the Southern District, aided by a vigilant patrol officer, made a significant breakthrough in identifying a potential suspect. They positively identified and apprehended Jarren Alexander of Maryland through further case enhancement. Alexander was linked to the crimes committed against Fowler United Methodist Church and the incident at St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Annapolis. A third potential connection is under investigation.

The closure of these cases was made possible through the unwavering determination of the officers and detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, with the support of the community they serve.

County Executive Pittman commended the efforts of the police department, stating, “I want to congratulate the good men and women in our Anne Arundel County police department, the detectives, and the community that supported them in their work. Any perpetrators who think that a house of worship is a place to express their hate should learn that justice will prevail.”

Deputy Chief of Police Katherine Roberts expressed pride in the exceptional work of the officers and detectives involved. She stated, “I am extremely proud of the outstanding police work of our officers and detectives in the Western and Southern Districts who worked tirelessly to bring closure to these recent hate/bias incidents in our county. There is no place for hate anywhere in Anne Arundel County, and we will not tolerate these acts against our places of worship or any individual in our county.”

The authorities in Anne Arundel County are sending a strong message that crimes targeting places of worship will not be tolerated. With the community’s support and relentless pursuit of justice, they are determined to create a safe and inclusive environment for all residents.

