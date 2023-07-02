LATHAM, N.Y. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland has been recognized for its outstanding academic performance, with seven of its programs receiving the inaugural United East Conference Team Academic Award. This prestigious acknowledgment is granted to United East-sponsored programs with a remarkable team grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 or higher during the 2022-23 academic year.

The seven St. Mary’s College teams that received the league’s Team Academic Award were men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s basketball, women’s lacrosse, and women’s tennis. These teams demonstrated their commitment to both athletic and academic excellence, maintaining an exceptional level of achievement in their respective sports while excelling in their studies.

Among the Seahawk squads, the women’s soccer team stood out with the highest team GPA. They achieved an impressive 3.51 GPA during the 2022-23 academic year, setting a standard of excellence for their peers. Following closely behind, women’s cross country secured second place with a commendable 3.47 GPA, while women’s tennis secured third place with an admirable 3.41 GPA.

Forty-six teams from 11 different institutions across the United East Conference earned this distinguished accolade. Leading the way among the member institutions, Penn College secured the highest number of Team Academic Award honors with eight programs. St. Mary’s College, Lancaster Bible College, and Penn State Harrisburg followed closely behind, each earning recognition for seven of their teams.

The women’s cross country team from Penn State Abington achieved the highest combined GPA among all teams, an exceptional 3.67. Meanwhile, the Seahawk women’s soccer team, with their notable team GPA of 3.51, tied for 10th place among the top-performing teams.

The United East Conference demonstrated its commitment to promoting academic success among student-athletes by awarding this distinction to 11 out of the 14 United East-sponsored sports. Notably, all member institutions were represented in the women’s tennis category, showcasing these athletes’ dedication and academic prowess.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland can be proud of its exceptional student-athletes who have exemplified the true spirit of dedication and excellence. By receiving the United East Conference Team Academic Award for seven programs, St. Mary’s College has once again demonstrated its commitment to fostering athletic and academic success among its student body.

The achievements of these student-athletes serve as a testament to the unwavering pursuit of excellence at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, both on and off the field.

