BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox could not secure a victory after a strong start, eventually succumbing to a 6-4 defeat in 11 innings against the Somerset Patriots on Sunday night at Prince George’s Stadium. Despite a game-tying home run from Coby Mayo in the eighth, the Baysox couldn’t seal the deal.

Bowie got off to a blazing start, with right-handed starter Alex Pham delivering an outstanding performance through five innings. Pham retired the Somerset side in order in the top of the first, using only seven pitches. In the bottom half, Jud Fabian walked and advanced to third on a double by Coby Mayo. A well-executed RBI groundout from rehabbing major league catcher James McCann brought Fabian home, giving the Baysox an early 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, Fabian blasted a solo home run to left field, his fourth of the season in just his eleventh Double-A contest, extending Bowie’s advantage to 2-0. However, these hits from Mayo and Fabian were the only two for Bowie in the game against Somerset’s right-handed starter Blane Abeyta, who struck out nine batters and allowed just two walks in his six innings on the mound.

Nevertheless, Pham continued to dominate for the Baysox. The right-hander faced the minimum number of batters, surrendering just one hit through four frames. However, Pham hit a snag in the top of the fifth when he walked Jeisson Rosario with two outs and then allowed a game-tying two-run home run to Aaron Palensky of the Patriots. Pham concluded his second Double-A start after five innings, allowing only two runs on three hits, with two walks and four strikeouts.

Jean Pinto took over for Pham in relief for the Baysox and delivered two scoreless innings. However, Pinto encountered trouble in the eighth inning. After an error by Bowie’s second baseman Billy Cook allowed Trey Sweeney to reach base, Pinto conceded three hits in the inning, including an RBI single to Everson Pereira, which gave Somerset a 3-2 advantage. The resilient Baysox quickly responded in the bottom half of the eighth, as Mayo hammered his team-leading seventeenth home run down the left field line with two outs, tying the game at three. Mayo’s home run marked his third consecutive game with a homer and the third time in his career that he achieved this feat.

With the score tied, the game headed into extra innings. The ninth and tenth innings remained deadlocked, with neither team managing to bring home their courtesy runner after advancing him to third. However, at the top of the eleventh, things unraveled for Bowie. Tim Susnara replaced James McCann as the catcher, while Tyler Burch entered the game as the pitcher for the Baysox. The fresh battery struggled as they combined for a pair of wild pitches and a passed ball in the eleventh inning. Somerset took advantage, capitalizing on three singles surrendered by Burch (L, 0-2) to score three runs, claiming a 6-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eleventh, Mayo drove in Donta’ Williams with an RBI single, but the effort fell short as Patriots’ right-hander Blas Castano (W, 4-3) allowed only the unearned run in his two innings of relief.

With this loss, the Baysox now holds a 32-42 record for the season. After dropping five of their last six games, Bowie aims to end the six-game series against Somerset on a high note in their upcoming matchup on Monday. The series’ final game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET at Prince George’s Stadium.

