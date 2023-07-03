Waldorf, MD – In the early hours of July 2, officers responded to a home improvement store on Crain Highway in Waldorf following reports of a burglary in progress. Witnesses stated that a suspect broke into the establishment, stole a forklift, and fled by crashing through the gates.

Although the officers arrived promptly, the suspect had already fled the scene. A subsequent search in the vicinity led to the discovery of the forklift at another home improvement store on Jefferson Farm Place, but the suspect was nowhere to be found. Shockingly, during the investigation, law enforcement officers discovered the lifeless body of a woman underneath the stolen forklift.

According to the latest information, the suspect appears to have encountered the woman in the business’s parking lot, where he struck her with the stolen forklift before escaping into her vehicle. The car in question is described as a dark copper-colored 2019 Ford Fusion, bearing damage to the passenger side and missing a side mirror, similar to the images provided. The deceased woman’s identity remains unknown, and it is unclear whether she had any prior connection to the suspect. photos are stock images of the same year, make, model and color vehicle, not the actual vehicle. photos are stock images of the same year, make, model and color vehicle, not the actual vehicle.

As detectives diligently pursue leads, they are now appealing to the public for assistance in locating the missing vehicle. Individuals who spot the car are urged to contact 911 immediately. Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the Charles County Crime Solvers website at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by utilizing the P3Intel mobile app. Anyone possessing information about this case is strongly encouraged to contact Detective Weaver at 301-932-2222.

The incident has shaken the Waldorf community, and residents are urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant. Local authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the public’s safety and bring the suspect to justice. Updates on the investigation will be provided as soon as they become available.

In the wake of this tragic event, individuals must be aware of their surroundings and promptly report any suspicious activities to law enforcement. By working together, the community can assist the police in swiftly resolving this heinous crime and ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything unusual near the home improvement store on Crain Highway in Waldorf during the early hours of July 2 to come forward. Community cooperation is vital in helping the authorities piece together the events leading up to this horrifying incident.

The investigation into the burglary, the subsequent death of the woman, and the search for the suspect and the stolen vehicle is ongoing. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office assures the public that every effort is being made to swiftly bring those responsible to justice.

