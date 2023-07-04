St. Mary’s County, MD – A tragic single-vehicle accident occurred on July 3, 2023, at approximately 3:42 p.m., resulting in the death of one passenger and critical injuries to both the driver and another passenger. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office swiftly responded to the scene near St. Andrew’s Church Road and Fairgrounds Road intersection, where a 2020 Subaru Outback had veered off the roadway and collided with a tree.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered a harrowing situation, with the vehicle extensively damaged and its occupants trapped inside. Immediate action was taken to extricate both the driver, identified as 74-year-old Susan Blizzard from Mechanicsville, MD and the front-seat passenger, 96-year-old Francis Rowan. The injured individuals were then airlifted to Capital Region Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

Tragically, despite the efforts of medical professionals, the passenger, Francis Rowan, succumbed to their injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. The driver, Susan Blizzard, continues to fight for her life, receiving critical medical attention in hopes of a recovery. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading up to the accident.

Preliminary findings indicate that Susan Blizzard was traveling northbound on St. Andrew’s Church Road when she lost control of her 2020 Subaru Outback for reasons yet to be determined. This loss of control caused the vehicle to veer off the road, ultimately colliding with a tree. The exact cause of the incident remains under investigation as authorities work diligently to gather all pertinent evidence and witness statements.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone who may have witnessed the accident or observed events leading up to it to come forward and provide a statement to aid in the investigation. Cpl. Dale Reppel of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted via email at dale.reppel@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone at (240) 496-6694.

