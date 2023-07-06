RICHMOND, VA – In a disappointing turn of events, the Bowie Baysox experienced their second consecutive defeat at the hands of the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night. The Baysox struggled to generate offense, managing only three hits in a 6-2 loss.

The opening inning proved to be eventful, with Bowie scoring their first run without recording a hit. Taking advantage of an error, a groundout, a passed ball, and a sacrifice fly by Billy Cook, the Baysox managed to get on the scoreboard. However, the bottom of the inning saw Chayce McDermott struggle with his control, issuing four walks. Andy Thomas responded for Richmond with a sacrifice fly to left field, tying the game. McDermott’s bases-loaded walk to Logan Wyatt gave the Flying Squirrels a lead they would maintain for the rest of the game.

McDermott (L, 5-6) encountered more trouble in the fourth inning, allowing two runs on a two-out single by Vaun Brown. In relief, Kade Strowd also had a tough outing, giving up two runs, including a solo home run by Shane Matheny and another RBI single by Brown in the sixth inning. On a positive note for Bowie, Tyler Burch delivered an impressive performance on the mound, pitching two scoreless innings in relief. Nick Zwack (W, 5-5) countered for Richmond with three scoreless innings of his own, stifling the Baysox offense. However, TT Bowens spoiled Zwack’s shutout bid by hitting a home run in the seventh inning, his sixth of the season.

The loss drops the Bowie Baysox to a 33-44 record for the season. Determined to secure their first victory in Richmond this week, they will turn to Carlos Tavera on Thursday as he takes the mound, hoping to reverse their fortunes. The game is set to commence at 6:35 p.m.

