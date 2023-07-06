The Charles County Charter Board is seeking public input as it works on drafting a new Charter for Charles County. The proposed charter aims to provide residents with an alternative to Code Home Rule and will define the local county government’s duties, powers, rules, procedures, and structure. The board invites members of the public to participate in upcoming meetings to share their comments and suggestions.

The Charter Board holds monthly meetings, during which the public can provide feedback on the draft Charter. This feedback can be given in person, virtually, or through e-comments. The last 30 minutes of each meeting are dedicated to hearing from the public. The board believes that public input is crucial in shaping the final version of the Charter, and they encourage all residents to participate.

To ensure widespread engagement, the Charter Board has scheduled Public Hearings for each district starting in November 2023. These hearings will serve as platforms for residents to voice their opinions and contribute to finalizing the Draft Charter. By organizing hearings in different districts, the board aims to reach a broader cross-section of the community and gather diverse perspectives.

The next Charter Board Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m. This meeting allows residents to learn more about the board’s progress and share their input. Whether attending in person or virtually, participants can express their views on the proposed Charter. The board welcomes all interested individuals to join the meeting and engage in constructive dialogue.

For those seeking more information about the Charter Board and its scheduled meetings, the official website of Charles County provides detailed resources. Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/boards-commissions/charter-board to access these resources and stay informed about the ongoing Charter drafting process. The website offers valuable insights into the board’s activities, meeting agendas, and related documents.

Individuals interested in providing comments at an upcoming Charter Board meeting can find additional guidance by clicking here. The provided link will direct them to the necessary information and effective participation instructions. In case of any further inquiries or questions, Jesse Bungcayao, the designated contact person, can be reached via email at BungcayJ@CharlesCountyMD.gov or by phone at 301-638-0801. Jesse can address any concerns or clarify the Charter Board’s proceedings.

It is important to note that the Charter Board is committed to accommodating the needs of citizens with special requirements. Individuals with disabilities or special needs can contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or the Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258 for assistance in participating in the Charter Board meetings.

The Charles County Charter Board recognizes the significance of community involvement in shaping local governance. By actively seeking public input, they aim to create a Charter that reflects the aspirations and priorities of the residents. The board urges all citizens to use the opportunities provided to engage in this important decision-making process. Together, they can work towards a more effective and inclusive county government structure that serves the needs of Charles County.

