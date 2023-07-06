The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees has acknowledged the outstanding leadership, teaching, research, and service contributions of 13 faculty members by promoting them in rank during its June meeting. This longstanding tradition of faculty promotion at CSM is a testament to the scholarly and teaching excellence exhibited by deserving individuals.

The faculty promotion process at CSM is a rigorous and peer-reviewed evaluation that goes beyond assessing teaching obligations. It comprehensively examines the overall body of work of faculty members, taking into account various aspects such as their classroom community and student evaluations, research and professional development endeavors, as well as their service to the CSM community internally and externally.

The following faculty members have been recognized for their accomplishments and have been promoted to new ranks:

William Johnson – Assistant Professor, School of Science and Health Jeffrey Hunt – Assistant Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies Judith Moore – Assistant Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies Rachael Bateman – Associate Professor, School of Science and Health John Delabrer – Associate Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies Christopher Gransberry – Associate Professor, School of Science and Health Dawn Leukhardt – Associate Professor, School of Science and Health Petita Rentz – Associate Professor, School of Science and Health Ann Stine – Associate Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies Brian Warnecke – Associate Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies Byron Brezina – Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies Candi Hume – Professor, School of Science and Health Ronda Jacobs – Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies

These esteemed individuals have demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to their respective fields, earning recognition and the opportunity for continued growth in their academic careers.

In his role as an Assistant Professor in the School of Science and Health, William Johnson has made significant contributions to the field of science education. His expertise and passion for teaching have garnered praise from students and colleagues alike.

Similarly, Jeffrey Hunt and Judith Moore, both Assistant Professors in the School of Professional and Technical Studies, have been recognized for their exceptional teaching skills and contributions to the professional and technical fields.

Rachael Bateman, an Associate Professor in the School of Science and Health, has been praised for her influential research work in health sciences. Her promotion reflects her dedication to advancing knowledge and improving healthcare outcomes.

The newly promoted faculty members come from various academic disciplines and consistently demonstrate their commitment to excellence in teaching, research, and community engagement. Their promotions affirm their contributions to CSM’s mission of providing quality education and fostering a supportive learning environment for students.

The College of Southern Maryland continues to nurture a culture of academic excellence by recognizing the accomplishments and contributions of its faculty members. Through faculty promotions, CSM aims to foster an environment that values and supports continuous growth and development, ultimately benefiting the entire college community.

