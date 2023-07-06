22-year-old Daeyon Ross of Washington, DC

Prince George’s County, MD – In a shocking incident on Sunday, 22-year-old Daeyon Ross of Washington, DC, was charged by the Prince George’s County Police Department in connection with a fatal shooting and a series of carjackings. The charges include the murder of 56-year-old Kurt Modeste of La Plata. In addition to the carjackings, Ross allegedly shot and killed two dogs in one of the stolen vehicles.

The incident unfolded on July 2, 2023, at around 12:10 pm, when the PGPD received a report of a carjacking near Addison Road South and Rolling Ridge Drive in Capitol Heights. According to the preliminary investigation, Ross took a Honda CRV at gunpoint forcefully. A short distance away, at Central Avenue and Ritchie Road, he was involved in a collision with the stolen CRV. Ross fled the crash scene and sought refuge in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Ritchie Road.

While at the restaurant, Ross approached an Acura ILX in the drive-thru lane and attempted to carjack the driver, Kurt Modeste. Tragically, Ross shot Modeste multiple times during the encounter. Despite being wounded, Modeste escaped and drove a short distance before succumbing to his injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after. Following the shooting, Ross targeted a Toyota Scion that was also in the drive-thru lane, which had three dogs inside. Disturbingly, Ross proceeded to shoot and kill two of the dogs.

After the heinous acts, Ross fled the scene in the stolen Scion, heading westbound on Central Avenue. Law enforcement agencies, including the PGPD, initiated a pursuit that led into Washington, DC. Eventually, at the intersection of 52nd Street and Sheriff Road, Ross abandoned the carjacked Scion and forcibly took control of a GMC Terrain. However, he collided with another vehicle shortly thereafter. As officers closed in on the scene, an officer from the Capitol Heights Police Department confronted Ross, resulting in an officer-involved shooting. Thankfully, neither the officer nor Ross sustained injuries. Ross was promptly taken into custody, and authorities recovered a loaded weapon at the scene.

Ross remains in custody in Washington, DC, awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County. The Prince George’s County Police Department has charged him with first and second-degree murder, armed carjacking, assault, firearms offenses, aggravated cruelty to an animal, and other related charges.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this case to contact the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement works diligently to gather all necessary evidence and ensure justice is served in this disturbing and tragic incident.

