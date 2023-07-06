LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a significant move towards inclusive healthcare, the Maryland Department of Health’s Medical Assistance Program now provides comprehensive health insurance to pregnant individuals regardless of their citizenship status.

This new policy, effective since July 1, 2023, ensures that non-citizen pregnant Marylanders have access to the same benefits package as other pregnant individuals, including physical and behavioral health services, dental care, and prescription drug coverage without copays. During the prenatal and postpartum periods, participants will be enrolled in a managed care organization, while carved-out benefits will be covered fee-for-service.

To be eligible for this expanded coverage, individuals must meet the following criteria: they must be non-citizens who do not qualify for Medicaid solely due to their immigration status, they must be Maryland residents, and they must be currently pregnant and applying before the final day of their pregnancy. It is important to note that individuals who apply on their pregnancy ends date, such as during labor and delivery, will not be eligible for this benefit. Additionally, the income threshold for eligibility is set at 250% of the federal poverty level.

According to estimates, approximately 6,000 non-citizens pregnant Marylanders will be eligible for this benefit within the first year. The coverage will extend throughout the pregnancy and provide four months of comprehensive coverage during the postpartum period. To apply for this coverage, individuals should utilize the consumer portal on Maryland Health Connection or contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) at 301-475-4330 to speak with a Medicaid specialist. Non-English speakers can avail themselves of language interpretation services for assistance.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, emphasized the importance of health coverage for pregnant individuals in supporting safe pregnancies. “By removing barriers to pregnancy care, we create the best chance possible for a healthy baby Marylander,” Dr. Brewster stated.

For more detailed information about this expanded coverage, interested individuals can visit the official website of the Maryland Department of Health at health.maryland.gov/healthybabies.

In a state known for its commitment to healthcare, Maryland has taken a significant step forward in providing equitable access to comprehensive health insurance for pregnant individuals, regardless of their citizenship status. This move aligns with the state’s vision of ensuring the well-being of its residents and highlights the importance of supporting safe pregnancies through inclusive healthcare policies.

