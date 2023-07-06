Dr. Kathan Mehta, MD, MPH, hematologist/oncologist

Clinton, MD (June 22, 2023) – MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kathan Mehta, MD, MPH, hematologist/oncologist, to its team. Dr. Mehta’s arrival marks a significant step forward in providing patients across southern Maryland with personalized medical care for various cancers and blood disorders.

With his expertise in caring for individuals with a broad range of cancers and benign and malignant blood disorders, Dr. Mehta offers a comprehensive approach encompassing chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hormone therapy, and targeted therapies. His focus on clinical research also highlights his commitment to advancing new treatment options, effectively transforming once-incurable cancers into curable or manageable conditions, and improving cancer patients’ overall quality of life.

Dr. Mehta expressed his aspirations: “My goal is to bring the exciting clinical trials taking place within the MedStar Health system to our community in southern Maryland and Prince George’s County. We are making great strides in finding new and effective treatments that improve patients’ overall survival and quality of life. Being a part of the MedStar Health system puts us in a unique position to improve access to clinical research in the community.”

Before joining MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Dr. Mehta was a hematology-oncology practitioner at Singing River Health System in Ocean Springs, MS, where he was actively involved in clinical research and introducing new cancer treatments to the local community.

Dr. Mehta obtained his medical degree from B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad, India, and completed his medical residency in internal medicine, followed by fellowship training in hematology/oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. Additionally, he holds a master’s degree in public health with a focus on bio-statistics from Drexel University School of Public Health in Philadelphia. He is board-certified in medical oncology and internal medicine. Dr. Mehta’s notable work and research have been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals and publications, and he has received multiple awards and recognitions for his contributions to the field of oncology.

Patients can now consult with Dr. Mehta at the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute located at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, specifically at 7501 Surratts Road, Suite 101, Clinton, MD 20735. To schedule an appointment, individuals are encouraged to call 301-877-4673.

Adding Dr. Mehta to the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute team is a testament to the institution’s commitment to providing high-quality and comprehensive care for cancer patients in southern Maryland. With his expertise and dedication to clinical research, Dr. Mehta’s arrival brings hope for innovative treatments and improved outcomes for individuals battling cancer in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...