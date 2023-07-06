CHARLES COUNTY, JULY 6, 2023 – A celebratory gathering took a devastating turn on the evening of July 5th when a firework detonated prematurely, resulting in the death of a 20-year-old male in Waldorf, Charles County and in collaboration with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy State Fire Marshals swiftly responded to the scene at Bannister Circle after receiving reports of an injured individual.

According to authorities, a group of friends had congregated behind a residential property, engaging in the time-honored tradition of setting off fireworks. Tragedy struck when one of the fireworks, housed within a mortar tube, unexpectedly ignited.

The victim, whose name has not been released, suffered severe injuries to his hands and chest. Immediate medical assistance was provided, and he was promptly transported to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the young man succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, led by State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci, expressed deep condolences to the grieving family and friends affected by this heartbreaking incident. Marshal Geraci emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety during festive fireworks occasions. He urged the public to exercise extreme caution and adhere to established safety guidelines, underscoring that public fireworks displays organized by professionals offer a significantly safer alternative to personal fireworks usage.

“Fireworks have been a long tradition of many celebrations. Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can go home safely. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state,” stated State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci.

The Fourth of July, renowned for its fireworks displays, often sees an increase in firework-related accidents and injuries. To prevent such incidents, authorities tirelessly promote public awareness campaigns on firework safety measures. These initiatives stress the significance of responsible fireworks handling and advocate for attending professional displays as a safer alternative.

As Marylanders enjoy the rest of summer, there are several ways to enjoy fireworks while avoiding injury:

Consider attending one of the numerous public fireworks displays in Maryland every year.

Visit: Office of the State Fire Marshal 2023 Firework Permits List for the most updated list of all legal and permitted displays throughout the state,

However, for individuals who wish to celebrate on their own:

Purchase the fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check with the local municipality to determine what fireworks are legally used in that area.

Read and follow label warnings and instructions.

Do not allow small children to use fireworks.

Do not consume alcoholic beverages while using fireworks.

Have a bucket of water or hose available.

Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.

