LA PLATA, MD—Ta’vyon Cortaz Wills, an 18-year-old resident of Waldorf, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West. Wills pleaded guilty to charges of Armed Robbery and Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence on May 10, 2023. The sentencing took place on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The incident leading to the conviction occurred on January 3, 2023, when officers responded to a robbery report at the Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf. The victim informed the authorities that he had been robbed at gunpoint a short distance away.

According to the investigation, the victim had arranged to meet Wills at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf to purchase cannabis. After the meeting, Wills directed the victim to the second level of the building and instructed him to wait. The victim, expecting to receive the cannabis, complied. However, Wills returned accompanied by three other males, brandishing a black semi-automatic style handgun. Pointing the gun directly at the victim, Wills demanded his cell phone and $60. Once the victim handed over his iPhone, he fled the scene.

Notably, Wills was under probation at the time of the incident and was wearing a court-ordered ankle GPS monitoring device related to separate offenses.

During the sentencing, Judge H. James West issued the following punishments:

For Count 1: Armed Robbery, Wills received a sentence of 10 years in prison.

For Count 2: Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, Wills received a concurrent sentence of 5 years in prison.

Additionally, Wills faced other charges under different case numbers:

Under case number C-08-CR-23-000309, Wills faced Count 1: Possession of a Firearm Under 21. He was sentenced to 160 days in prison, with credit for 160 days already served.

Under case number C-08-CR-22-000090, Wills faced Count 1: Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm. This charge also constituted a probation violation for failing to comply with all laws. Consequently, Wills was sentenced to 4 years and 8 months in prison, to be served concurrently with the sentences for Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm Under 21.

The sentencing of Ta’vyon Cortaz Wills reflects the seriousness of his crimes. Charles County residents can find solace in the fact that the judicial system has taken decisive action to hold the perpetrator accountable for his actions.

