WALDORF, Md. (July 5, Wednesday) – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs could not secure a win against the High Point Rockers in their latest matchup, resulting in a 6-2 defeat at Regency Furniture Stadium. The loss brings the series to a tie, with both teams hoping to claim victory in the upcoming finale on Thursday.

Taking the mound for the Blue Crabs, Jesse Estrada aimed to lead his team to their first series win since early June. However, the Rockers wasted no time seizing control of the game. In the opening inning, Zander Wiel delivered a double off Estrada, bringing in the first run. High Point continued to capitalize on their offensive momentum, with Ben Aklinski, Michael Martinez, and Emmanuel Tapia all driving in runs to give the Rockers a commanding 4-0 lead.

In the third inning, Wiel extended the Rockers’ advantage with a powerful home run, his 16th of the season, pushing the score to 5-0. The Blue Crabs finally responded in the bottom of the third when Philip Caulfield delivered a crucial single, allowing Jack Sundberg to score their first game run.

The Blue Crabs showed signs of a potential comeback as the game progressed. In the sixth inning, Ryan Haug managed to hit a well-placed ball over the head of Ryan Grotjohn, narrowing the Rockers’ lead to 5-2. Dai-Kang Yoh contributed an additional run for Southern Maryland with a sacrifice fly, but it was not enough to secure a victory. The Rockers maintained their advantage and tied the series at one game each, ending the contest with a final score of 6-2.

The stage is set for an exciting series finale on Thursday as former Rocker Liam O’Sullivan prepares to take the mound for the Blue Crabs. With both teams eager to clinch the series, fans can anticipate an intense battle at Regency Furniture Stadium. Tickets for the game can be purchased at SoMDBlueCrabs.COM, and for those unable to attend, the game will be broadcasted live on FloSports, starting at 6:35 PM.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will seek redemption in the series finale, hoping to regain their winning form and secure a much-needed victory.

