The Board of Education of Charles County recently held two important meetings in the month of June, providing updates, making decisions, and recognizing outstanding achievements within the school district. On Tuesday, June 13, the Board conducted its regular meeting, followed by a work session on Monday, June 26. The agendas for both meetings were made available on BoardDocs, and the meetings were livestreamed on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page.

During the June 13 meeting, several significant updates and recognitions were presented to the Board. One of the highlights was the recognition of CCPS students who excelled in various fields and secured state titles in athletics, arts programs, and other awards. The YouTube recording of the meeting contains the portion dedicated to these recognitions, and a list of the recognized students can be found on the CCPS website.

Superintendent Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., delivered her report to the Board, in which she discussed various topics. Firstly, she informed the Board that the Education Association of Charles County (EACC) and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) contract signing would be postponed to a later meeting. Superintendent Navarro also highlighted upcoming high school graduations, Project Graduation events, and student summer learning opportunities.

She took the opportunity to acknowledge additional teams who achieved first place in contests and competitions throughout the year and the recipients of the 2023 Seal of Biliteracy and the CCPS schools recently designated as Green Schools. Superintendent Navarro also recognized CCPS nominees for the Maryland School Librarian of the Year Award, Carson Scholar awardees, the CCPS recipient of the 2023 Fay Miller Educational Leadership Award, and the Lunch On Us summer program, which provides free meals to students. The full update can be viewed on the YouTube recording.

Another important update came from the District Assessment Committee. Kevin Lowndes, chief of teaching and learning, Sean Heyl, EACC president, and Steve Roberts, director of CCPS department of accountability, delivered a presentation on the committee’s work. They discussed the purpose of assessments, the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP), and provided details on common assessments and district-created assessments. The full report can be accessed on BoardDocs, and the YouTube recording includes the beginning of the presentation.

Marvin Jones, Ed.D., CCPS chief of schools, presented a PowerPoint on the proposed new CCPS Code of Conduct and dress code. Dr. Jones introduced the individuals who contributed to the development of the proposed code and presented key factors that led to the changes. The YouTube recording offers the complete presentation, and the BoardDocs platform contains the full content.

Karen Acton, CCPS chief financial officer, and Sherri Fisher-Davis, budget manager for CCPS, presented a PowerPoint on the proposed daily/hourly tuition and wage rates for FY 2024. Acton discussed the changes resulting from Maryland SB 555, which indicates an increase in the minimum wage from $13.50 per hour to $15 per hour. On the other hand, Fisher-Davis presented the proposed tuition rates for FY 2024. The YouTube recording provides the entire presentation for review.

Michael Heim, CCPS chief of operations and support services, provided an oral update on ongoing projects throughout the school system during the project status update. He mentioned the recently held groundbreaking ceremony for Elementary School 23, scheduled to open in the 2025-2026 school year. Chief Heim acknowledged that several projects are currently in progress and will continue into the fall or require a couple of years to complete. The YouTube recording contains the full presentation, and the BoardDocs platform offers a comprehensive report.

Christina Miller, CCPS coordinator of district innovation, delivered an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future implementation status. She shared that the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has approved the revisions submitted by CCPS for the Blueprint plan, meeting all the required criteria. The plan will now be submitted to the accountability Implementation Board for final approval. The YouTube recording includes the complete presentation, and the BoardDocs platform provides access to the full report.

During the recognition portion of the meeting, the Board presented awards and recognitions to deserving individuals. Outstanding Assistant Principal Award recipients, The Washington Post Teacher of the Year finalists, Maryland Teacher of the Year (MTOY) finalists, and the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Teacher of the Year were recognized. Additionally, CCPS Outstanding Support Staff members were acknowledged for their contributions.

Moving on to the June 26 work session, the Board discussed several key items. Steve Roberts, CCPS director of accountability, Karen Peters, CCPS coordinator of testing, Melissa Miesowitz, CCPS director of secondary education, and Kim Hudler, CCPS elementary reading content specialist, presented a PowerPoint report on the district data and the impact of extended learning programs. The presentation covered i-Ready testing results and tutoring programs implemented across the system to enhance student growth at each grade level. The YouTube presentation showcases the full report.

Kim Hudler, CCPS elementary reading content specialist, delivered a PowerPoint presentation on the reading programs used in prekindergarten and kindergarten through fifth grade levels. Hudler discussed the science of reading, foundational skills through reading blocks, and various types of supplemental instruction. The YouTube recording provides access to the complete presentation.

Linda Gill, CCPS executive director of school administration, updated the SY 2024-2025 school calendar. She informed the Board that an additional option was added to the proposed school calendar during the June 13 meeting. The Board subsequently approved the motion for the calendar. The YouTube recording contains the update for reference.

Lastly, the new Student Member of the Board, Treasure Perkins, a rising junior at Thomas Stone High School, was sworn in by Lisa E. Yates, clerk of the circuit court for Charles County. Perkins will serve as the Student Member of the Board of Education of Charles County for the 2023-24 school year. After taking the oath of office, Perkins expressed her gratitude to her loved ones and conveyed her excitement to collaborate with the Board during the upcoming school year. The swearing-in ceremony can be viewed on the YouTube recording.

Overall, the Board of Education of Charles County’s June meetings provided a platform for important updates, discussions, and recognitions within the district. These meetings are crucial for keeping the community informed and engaged in the educational affairs of Charles County.

Like this: Like Loading...