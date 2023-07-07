BOWIE, MD – Coby Mayo, infielder for the Bowie Baysox, has been honored as the Eastern League Player of the Month for his exceptional performances in June, according to an announcement made by Minor League Baseball. Mayo’s impressive statistics include a batting average of .340, an OPS of 1.178, eight home runs, 19 extra-base hits, and 18 runs driven in. His outstanding performance led him to lead the league in several categories, including home runs, OPS, extra-base hits, total bases, and walks throughout the month.

Currently ranked as the #77 prospect in baseball and the #7 third base prospect by MLB Pipeline, Mayo began the month with a remarkable 33-game on-base streak, securing his place as the team leader. He continued his impressive form, reaching base safely in 26 out of the 28 games played in June. Mayo’s campaign for the award gained momentum during Bowie’s series against Richmond, starting on June 13, where he went 10-for-24 at the plate and hit three home runs, earning him the title of Player of the Week.

Bowie’s performance improved as he traveled to Altoona the following week, where he hit 12-for-26 with another three home runs, securing the Player of the Week award for the second consecutive time. Mayo continued his stellar play in the subsequent week against Somerset, adding three more home runs to his record, although two of them were hit in July.

Mayo’s accomplishments are even more noteworthy considering the recent promotion of Jordan Westburg to the Major Leagues. Currently, Mayo leads all active Orioles minor leaguers with 17 home runs this season. The 21-year-old talent was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 draft from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, play their home games at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland.

In recognition of his remarkable performances, Coby Mayo has rightfully earned the Eastern League Player of the Month title for June. With his exceptional talent and promising potential, Mayo continues to make his mark in the world of baseball, captivating fans and scouts alike with his remarkable skills on the field.

