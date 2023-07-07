HUNTINGTOWN, MD (July 6, 2023) – The Calverton School Board of Trustees has announced the selection of Dr. Allison Trentman as the Interim Head of School for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year. Dr. Trentman, an esteemed member of the Calverton family, brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to student success.

Having graduated from The Calverton School in 2003, Dr. Allison Trentman returned to her alma mater as the Student Support Specialist in the 2022-2023 academic year. Throughout the past year, she collaborated with the three Division Heads and teachers across the school to offer academic and counseling support to students. Dr. Trentman’s dedication to student achievement is evident in her previous leadership roles within the Fairfax County Public Schools system, where she supported 31 schools in implementing intervention programs. She oversaw programs impacting 1300 students across 11 schools at the Apple Tree Early Learning Public Charter Schools in Washington, DC. In addition, Dr. Trentman has served as an adjunct faculty member at George Mason University.

Dr. Trentman holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Richmond and a Master’s and Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the University of Minnesota. Her husband, Tom, who is also a Calverton graduate, will have three children attending Calverton in the next academic year, further deepening the family’s ties to the school.

During the rigorous selection process, Dr. Trentman expressed her desire to give back to Calverton, emphasizing the school’s significant impact on her during her 10.5 years of enrollment.

In her own words, Dr. Trentman stated, “I will take great care to lead Calverton through an uncertain time, aiming to make it stronger than where we are today. I am committed to engaging with every community member to ensure that Calverton thrives and our students grow as well-rounded learners led by outstanding faculty and staff.”

The appointment of an Interim Head of School comes as the Calverton School Board of Trustees embarks on a national search for a permanent Head of School. Recognizing the critical importance of finding the most qualified candidate, the Board acknowledges that the search process will require considerable time and careful consideration.

As the Calverton community anticipates a new chapter under the leadership of Dr. Allison Trentman, the Interim Head of School, the school board remains dedicated to securing a permanent Head of School who will guide Calverton towards a future of continued excellence in education.

Like this: Like Loading...