WALDORF, Md. – In a tragic incident on July 6, an 84-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of Old Washington Road and Trade Zone Court in Waldorf. The driver of the involved vehicle, a Chrysler Pacifica, remained at the scene following the collision. The victim, identified as Della Johnson of Waldorf(84), was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash report at the intersection of Old Washington Road and Trade Zone Court in Waldorf. According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the authorities, it was determined that the driver of the Chrysler Pacifica was exiting a nearby business and attempting to make a turn onto Old Washington Road when the collision occurred.

The impact of the collision resulted in the tragic death of Della Johnson, an 84-year-old resident of Waldorf. Following the incident, emergency medical services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and Johnson was swiftly transported to an area hospital. Tragically, despite the efforts of medical professionals, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the Chrysler Pacifica, whose identity has not been released, remained at the scene after the collision. Law enforcement officers have appealed to witnesses who may have observed the crash to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation. Cpl. Spence can be contacted at 301-932-3514 to provide relevant details about the incident.

Authorities have also urged potential witnesses who wish to remain anonymous to contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is currently underway. Law enforcement officials will diligently gather evidence, examine the scene, and interview any individuals who can provide valuable insights. The objective is to understand the events leading up to the tragic accident comprehensively.

As is standard protocol in such cases, the driver involved in the incident will undergo an evaluation to determine whether the impairment or any other factors contributed to the collision. It remains unclear at this time whether any charges will be filed against the driver.

Incidents involving pedestrian fatalities are a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution and awareness. Intersection safety, particularly for vulnerable road users, is crucial to traffic management and urban planning.

The local authorities have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of Della Johnson, who tragically lost her life in this incident. The community is urged to remain vigilant on the roads and report any information that may assist in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this collision.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement officials will provide updates on any significant developments. It is expected that the authorities will work diligently to ensure a comprehensive investigation, bringing much-needed closure to the grieving family and friends of Della Johnson.

The tragedy highlights the need for continued efforts in promoting pedestrian safety and enhancing awareness among drivers and pedestrians alike. Communities across the country must remain committed to implementing effective measures to reduce accidents and prevent such unfortunate incidents from occurring in the future.

Anyone with relevant information about the incident is urged to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. The authorities rely on the community’s cooperation to ensure justice and accountability in cases of this nature.

