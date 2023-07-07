One of the most festive nights of the year at Solomons Island comes on July 4th with the annual tradition of fireworks over the Patuxent River. Each year the Solomons Business Association (SBA), with the help of community members, the county government, and generous sponsors organizes fireworks for thousands of patriotic spectators.
