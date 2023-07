Southern Maryland is home to a vibrant local music scene encompassing diverse genres, from country and bluegrass to rock and hip hop. The region’s unique mix of rural and suburban landscapes and its proximity to major metropolitan areas has given rise to a dynamic community of musicians, venues, and fans.

Whether you’re looking for a rowdy barroom show or an intimate acoustic performance, Southern Maryland has something to offer music lovers of all tastes and ages. The Local music schedule is compiled weekly by Lynn Erion.

Friday – July 7th

5:00pm – Blakbyrds – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:00pm – Bad Nights – Sports & Social – Bethesda MA

5:30pm – Jason Mitchell – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

6:00pm – Eric Byrd Trio – First Friday @ Town Square – Leonardtown MD

6:00pm – Loose Change – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – Banboo Chicken – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Doc Lohn – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

6:00pm – Billy Breslin – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:30pm – My Chemical Bromance – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – Kayla Chaffee & Johnny Brown – Bugeye Grill – Solomons MD

7:00pm – All Jacked Up – Swan Point Country Club – Swan Point MD

7:00pm – Taboo – Summer Concert Series @ Town Hall – La Plata MD

7:00pm – Run Catch Rain – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

8:00pm – John Luskey – Anglers Seafod Bar & Grill – Solomons MD

8:00pm – HydraFX – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

9:00pm – Justin Taylor – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

Saturday – July 8th

12:00pm – John Luskey Duo – Running Hare Winery – Prince Freerick MD

12:00pm – GrooveSpan – St. Clements Museum – Coltons Point MD

1:00pm – The Road Ducks – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

1:00pm – Folk Salad – Xella Winery & Vineyard – Mechanicsville MD

1:30pm – Bourbon Decay – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

2:00pm – Skribe – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

2:00pm – Hume Duo – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – John Howard – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – Dust on the Bottle – Robin Hill Farms & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Mike Heuer – Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery – St Leonard MD

2:00pm – Conor & The Wild Hunt – Gemeny Winery – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Jason Mitchell – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Johnathon Cox – The Potomac Gardens – Coltons Point MD

3:00pm – Ryan Forrester – Skippers Pier – Deale MD

3:00pm – HydraFX – The Jetty Dock Bar – Kent Narrows MD

9:00pm – Rockabilly Rebels – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

4:00pm – Jazz Trotters – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

5:00pm – The Neverland Band – Brenton Bay Country Club – Leonardtown MD

5:30pm – The Hyland Brothers – Running Hare Winery – Prince Freerick MD

6:00pm – John Luskey – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Bradley Turner – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – The Revival Band – Yachting Center Blue Fish Pub – Solomons MD

6:00pm – Steve Nelson & Friends – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

6:00pm – The Dynamos Trio – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:30pm – Here’s To The Night – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Billy Breslin – Wildewood Club House – California MD

7:00pm – Griffin Mullen & Krys Baker – Social Coffee – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – Funkzilla – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

7:00pm – Ricky McNutt – Gridiron Grill – Callaway MD

8:00pm – Nightcap – Blackwall Hitch – Annapolis MD

8:00pm – Taboo – Moose Lodge #1655 – Fredericksburg VA

8:00pm – Elizabeth’s Furnace – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Mike Mead & Eric Wolf – Phil’s Place – Hughesville MD

8:00pm – pUnk RoCk shh-Hoe – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/The Young Swains, Assembly 6, SMIBS, Sub Rosa

8:00pm – No Requests – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

8:00PM – Buff Husky – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD

9:00pm – Flippin’ Eyelids – Harbour Grille – Woodbridge VA

9:00pm – Maryland Monroe – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton

9:00pm – HydraFX – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

Sunday – July 9th

2:00pm – Greg Barrick – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – Social – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

2:00pm – Joseph Norris – Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery – St Leonard MD

2:00pm – Mike Mead – JaneMark WInery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – GrooveSpan Duo – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Ammonite – Bird City Records – La Plata MD

2:00pm – Steve Crouse – Skippers Pier – Deale MD

3:00pm – Ryan Forrester – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

3:00pm – Bradley Turner – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

3:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Traders Seafood & Ale – Chesapeake Beach MD

3:00pm – Shane Graham – The Pier – Solomons MD

3:00pm – John Luskey – Pirate Cove Dock Bar – Galesville MD

3:00pm – Taboo Duo – Dockside Restaurant & Tiki Bar – Colonial Beach VA

3:00pm – Fast Eddie & the Boys – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – The Rise Band & Show – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – ReStart – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

5:00pm – Billy Breslin – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

Monday – July 10th

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – July 11th

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – The Last Drop – Hollwood MD

Wednesday – July 12th

4:00pm – Coastal Flatts – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale

5:00pm – Jordan Sokel – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – Bradley Turner – The Pier – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Jordan Guy – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick

