WALDORF, MD – A shooting incident occurred on July 5, at approximately 2:41 p.m., in the 4100 block of Lancaster Circle in Waldorf, Maryland. Authorities responded to the scene after receiving a report of gunfire.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old male victim was found with a gunshot wound. The injured individual was promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals confirmed his injuries were not life-threatening.

Initial findings from a preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were walking in the parking lot of a recreational center when the assailants approached them. The suspects, whose identities remain unknown, opened fire on the victims. A bullet struck one male, while the other male escaped unharmed. Following the shooting, the suspects fled the area, leaving detectives with an ongoing investigation.

Detective Wimberly, who is leading the investigation, is currently pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the suspects. No further details have been released regarding the motives behind the incident or any potential connections between the victims and the assailants.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information about the case to come forward. Detective Wimberly can be contacted directly at 301-609-3282, extension 0457. Additionally, individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the official Charles County Crime Solvers website at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by utilizing the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation into this shooting in Waldorf remains ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are working diligently to gather additional evidence and piece together the events leading up to the incident. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided to the public.

Acts of violence such as this shooting serve as a reminder of the importance of community cooperation and vigilance. Authorities encourage residents to remain aware of their surroundings and promptly report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. By working together, the community and law enforcement can help maintain a safe environment for all.

As this investigation unfolds, residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide updates on the case as they become available.

