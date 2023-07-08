LA PLATA, Maryland — Phoenix International School of the Arts (PISOTA) is set to inaugurate its new tuition-free public charter school in Charles County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 7 at 5pm. The school, dedicated to innovation and the arts, will welcome 175 students in grades 6 through 8 for its first academic year. The ceremony will be held at the fully renovated school building located at 95 Catalpa Dr, La Plata, MD 20646.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be a public event hosted by the Charles County Chamber of Commerce and the PISOTA Board of Trustees. PISOTA Principal Dr. R. Demetri Sermons and district leaders from Charles County Public Schools, local and state officials, and other education and civic leaders will address the attendees. The ceremony will also include youth performances and food vendors.

Dr. Sermons expressed his enthusiasm about the new school, stating, “I’ve been so impressed with the school building, not to mention the talented staff we’ve assembled at PISOTA. We look forward to bringing the community together and showing off our new school.”

PISOTA aims to provide students with a well-rounded education that encompasses core academic subjects and an intensive focus on one of the following arts disciplines: dance, music, voice, theatre, visual arts, or museum studies and new media. The school’s approach to learning is built upon several pillars, including excellence in A3 (Academics, Arts Instruction + Arts Integration), global competence, leadership and bilingualism, mental health and holistic wellness, real-world experience, and community uplift.

In preparation for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, PISOTA invites local businesses to support the event through sponsorship or by purchasing a congratulatory advertisement in the souvenir program. For sponsorship or advertisement placement inquiries, interested parties can contact Monique Walker at phoenixinternationalsecretary@gmail.com.

For individuals seeking more information about Phoenix International School of the Arts, detailed information can be found on their official website at PISOTA.org. Additionally, individuals are encouraged to stay updated with the latest news and announcements from PISOTA by connecting with the school on social media.

The opening of Phoenix International School of the Arts represents an exciting milestone for Charles County, as it provides a unique educational opportunity for students in grades 6 through 8, emphasizing the importance of arts and innovation in their learning experience. With its innovative approach to education, PISOTA aims to nurture the talents and skills of its students while fostering a strong sense of community and academic excellence.

Like this: Like Loading...