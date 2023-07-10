Lusby, MD – In a tragic incident on July 9, 2023, at approximately 8:24 p.m., a serious motor vehicle crash with injuries occurred at the intersection of MD Rt. 4 and White Sands Drive. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau swiftly responded to the scene upon receiving the report. Unfortunately, one of the operators involved in the collision later succumbed to their injuries, prompting the Crash Reconstruction Unit to assume the investigation.

Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation indicate that the crash involved two vehicles: a 2003 Ford Focus, driven by Heather Nicole Hugel, 33, of Aquasco, and a 2013 Honda Accord operated by Denise Chaconas-Brown, 60, of Lusby. It was revealed that Hugel was traveling south on Rt. 4 and approaching the intersection of White Sands Drive. At the same time, Chaconas-Brown attempted to make a left-hand turn from White Sands Drive onto north Rt. 4. Both vehicles entered the intersection simultaneously, resulting in a collision between the Ford and the Honda.

As a result of the crash, Hugel sustained injuries and was immediately transported to a nearby trauma center by MSP Trooper 7. Thankfully, her condition has been reported as stable. Tragically, Chaconas-Brown lost her life in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The news of this devastating loss has left the community in mourning.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this stage, and authorities are actively investigating the incident. Deputy First Class Andrew Ostazeski and Deputy First Class Michael Lewis of the Crash Reconstruction Team spearhead the comprehensive investigation to determine the sequence of events leading to this fatal collision.

They urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation. Witnesses and individuals with information can contact the deputies by calling 410-535-2800 or via email at Andrew.Ostazeski@calvertcountymd.gov and Mike.Lewis.Jr@calvertcountymd.gov. When contacting the authorities, please reference case number #23-48890.

