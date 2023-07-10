LA PLATA, Md. – University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM Charles Regional) has been honored with the prestigious “Get With The Guidelines” program award.

The award, presented by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, recognizes the medical center’s unwavering commitment to adhering to evidence-based guidelines for treating stroke and diabetes. This commitment has resulted in improved patient outcomes, shorter recovery times, and fewer hospital readmissions.

The “Get With The Guidelines” program assists hospitals in aligning patient care with the latest research-based guidelines for heart, stroke, and diabetes care. UM Charles Regional’s participation in this program has enabled the medical team to qualify for the Stroke Gold Plus achievement award, acknowledging their dedication to enhancing the quality of care provided.

Heart disease and stroke remain the leading causes of mortality in the United States, claiming countless lives yearly. Recognizing this alarming statistic, UM Charles Regional has embraced the significance of adhering to treatment guidelines, as studies have shown that consistent adherence leads to better patient recovery.

Noel Cervino, President and CEO of UM Charles Regional, expressed the medical center’s commitment to delivering timely and effective care: “UM Charles Regional is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes.” Cervino further emphasized that the “Get With The Guidelines” program enables the medical team to integrate proven knowledge and guidelines into their daily practice, ultimately contributing to longer and healthier lives for residents of Charles County.

The Stroke Gold Plus achievement award is presented to hospitals that consistently provide core standard levels of care by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association guidelines for at least two consecutive calendar years. Considering the comprehensive evaluation process, UM Charles Regional’s fulfillment of these criteria is truly commendable, signifying their ongoing commitment to quality care.

In addition to the Stroke Gold Plus achievement award, UM Charles Regional has been designated as a Target: Stroke Honor Roll facility. This recognition is reserved for hospitals that demonstrate exceptional efficiency in treating acute ischemic stroke patients, ensuring that therapy is initiated within 60 minutes in at least 75% of cases. This commitment to prompt and effective treatment improves patient outcomes and enhances the overall quality of care.

