RICHMOND, VA – The Bowie Baysox continued their impressive winning streak as they triumphed over the Richmond Flying Squirrels for the third consecutive time, resulting in a split of the six-game series. The Baysox dominated the rain-shortened contest, securing a 5-0 victory, marking their fifth shutout win.

The game started favorably for Richmond, with their pitcher Carson Seymour delivering two perfect innings. However, the tide turned in the third inning when Bowie seized control. With the bases loaded due to a walk, single, and hit-by-pitch, Billy Cook blasted his ninth home run to left-center field, recording the Baysox’s third grand slam of the year. Later in the inning, Zach Watson scored following a single, stolen base, and two wild pitches. Parker Dunshee replaced Seymour (L, 0-2) in the fourth inning. Dunshee displayed an impressive performance, not allowing a hit until the sixth inning, when heavy rains forced a pause in the game.

The Baysox’s Connor Gillispie once again demonstrated his prowess on the mound. Following his previous complete game one-hitter in Altoona, Gillispie held strong until the fourth inning, allowing his first hit. Although he surrendered another hit in the fifth inning, Gillispie’s exceptional performance continued, striking out two batters and limiting the Flying Squirrels to only one runner reaching scoring position. Thanks to the inclement weather and subsequent game halt, Gillispie was credited with his second complete game of the season.

With this victory, the Bowie Baysox now boasts a 36-45 record for the season, trailing the first-place position in the second half by only three games. The team will enjoy a well-deserved four-day break starting Monday before embarking on a brief three-game series against the Akron RubberDucks at Prince George’s Stadium. The series opener is scheduled to commence at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.

The Bowie Baysox have demonstrated their resilience and strength on the field, securing their third consecutive win against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The grand slam by Billy Cook in the third inning provided the Baysox with a significant advantage, while Connor Gillispie’s stellar pitching performance added to their dominance. As they head into the mid-season break, the Baysox aim to continue their winning streak and close the gap in the standings. In the upcoming series, baseball enthusiasts can anticipate an exciting clash between the Baysox and the Akron RubberDucks.

