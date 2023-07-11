Calvert County, Maryland – The Breezy Point Beach & Campground, a cherished coastal gem in Calvert County, has embarked on a crucial shoreline restoration project to preserve and revitalize the area. The initiative, which involves erosion mitigation and beach revitalization, has officially commenced, marking a significant step forward in safeguarding this natural treasure.

To ensure the timely and efficient progress of the restoration project, a fleet of large trucks will be deployed starting Wednesday, July 12. These trucks will transport substantial loads of sand to Breezy Point Beach & Campground, operating Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. The project organizers have implemented a strict schedule to minimize disruption to the local community.

The restoration project also includes strategically placing two barges adjacent to Breezy Point Beach in the bay area. These barges will serve as crucial platforms for constructing large stone breakwater structures designed to prevent further erosion and protect the beach’s natural ecosystem. The construction of the breakwaters is estimated to take approximately three weeks, during which heavy stones will be transferred and placed. Consequently, loud noise may be associated with this aspect of the project.

To facilitate the smooth movement of residents to and from their homes during the heavy weekend traffic caused by park visitors, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Breezy Point Road eastbound will be restricted to local traffic only on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. This measure ensures that residents can easily access their residences, with park visitor traffic not permitted until 8 a.m.

It is important to note that both short-term and seasonal camping at Breezy Point Beach & Campground will remain closed for the entirety of the 2023 season to facilitate the completion of the shoreline restoration project. However, the public beach at Breezy Point will remain open for day use, seven days a week until October 31. For information regarding operating hours and park details, please visit www.CalvertCountyMd.Gov/BreezyPoint.

The initiation of the shoreline restoration project at Breezy Point Beach & Campground signifies a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to protect and rejuvenate this coastal treasure. By implementing measures such as erosion mitigation, beach revitalization, and the construction of stone breakwaters, the project aims to ensure the long-term stability and preservation of the beach’s natural ecosystem. Calvert County residents and visitors alike can look forward to enjoying an enhanced and sustainable Breezy Point Beach experience in the future.

