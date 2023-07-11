PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – In the coming weeks, residents residing near the Webster Outlying Field and Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland will be subject to noise-generating nighttime testing events. These operations are scheduled to occur from late June through July 2023, and they are essential for the precision and safety of military pilots as well as the success of their missions.

The testing activities will involve night departures and landings at NAS Patuxent River from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. between June 27 and July 21, 2023. Additionally, low-altitude helicopter flight test events will be conducted at Webster Outlying Field from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. between June 26 and June 30, 2023.

The purpose of these nighttime testing and training exercises is to enhance military pilots’ skills and ensure their missions’ effectiveness. However, residents in the surrounding communities should expect an increase in noise levels during these operations.

NAS Patuxent River is fully committed to minimizing the impact of these testing activities on the local community. Precautions are being taken to mitigate any disturbances caused by the aircraft. If residents require further information regarding the upcoming tests or wish to voice their concerns, they can contact NAS Patuxent River at 1-866-819-9028.

To stay updated on the current noise advisories for NAS Patuxent River, residents can visit the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise. The website provides comprehensive information on noise regulations and offers a platform for residents to access updates about ongoing testing events.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River plays a crucial role in training military pilots and testing new aircraft. It serves as a hub for research, development, testing, and evaluation of naval aviation systems. The facility’s commitment to minimizing the impact of testing on local communities underscores its dedication to maintaining a positive relationship with the surrounding areas.

As the nighttime testing and training events approach, residents are advised to prepare for the potential increase in noise levels and disruptions during the specified dates and times. The collaboration between NAS Patuxent River and the local community is vital to ensure that military operations and civilian life coexist harmoniously.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the upcoming testing events and reach out to NAS Patuxent River with any questions or concerns. By working together, the military and the community can foster a mutually beneficial relationship that supports the safety and security of the nation while respecting the needs of the residents.

