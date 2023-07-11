Smith Point, Maryland – Anglers and fishing enthusiasts are gearing up for an exhilarating summer fishing season as a diverse range of fish species, including Spot, Speckled Trout, Redfish, Bluefish, Blue Cats, White Perch, Stripers, Cutlass Fish, and Sheephead, make their way to the Maryland waters. With the highly anticipated arrival of Cobia just around the corner, excitement is building among fishermen, who eagerly anticipate a bountiful catch.

The current focus remains on the southern waters, as the main body of big fish, including Cobia, is still south of Maryland but tantalizingly close. However, despite their absence in full force, Cobia sightings have been reported, adding to the anticipation and excitement among anglers. Trolling surgical eels and setting up chum lines to present live eels and spot have proven effective techniques for Cobia fishing. Casting big jigs to surface sightings offers a promising chance to hook these sought-after fish. Chris and Jesse Gambling from San Antonio, Texas, with a string of Patuxent River perch. Credit: Ken Lamb / St. Mary's Tacklebox Doug Baumann caught this beautiful striper up the Patuxent River on a surface popper above Half Pone Point in two feet of water. Credit: Ken Lamb / St. Mary's Tacklebox Riley and Hunter Tippet show off a bottom fishing catch from close to Smith Point Light. A mixed bag of striped bass, bluefish, speckled trout, slot red drum, and a huge sheepshead. Their grandfather on took them out on his boat the, Box Alarm, and used a mix of soft crab, and bloodworms for bait. Credit: Ken Lamb / St. Mary's Tacklebox Capt. Bernie’s fish box. Credit: Ken Lamb / St. Mary's Tacklebox Capt. Bernie Shea on the Shea-D-Lady out of Solomons is getting them two at the time! Credit: Ken Lamb / St. Mary's Tacklebox The Patuxent is loaded with spot. Credit: Ken Lamb / St. Mary's Tacklebox Spanish mackerel from near Smith Point in the Bay. Credit: Ken Lamb / St. Mary's Tacklebox Steve Helmrick is steadily landing speckled trout in the lower Potomac. Credit: Ken Lamb / St. Mary's Tacklebox Big crabs are running hard. Fearless crabbers are racking them up. Credit: Ken Lamb / St. Mary's Tacklebox

While the fishing conditions are promising, it is essential to note the regulations in place to protect the fish populations. The summer striper moratorium is currently in effect on the Potomac River and will last until August 20. Additionally, Maryland has implemented its moratorium, starting on July 16 and ending on July 31. Anglers are urged to adhere to these regulations to ensure the sustainability of the fish populations.

In addition to the anticipation surrounding Cobia, Spanish Mackerel have been caught near Smith Point in the bay, and they are expected to move up to Cedar Point shortly. Anglers are advised to use trolled spoons behind planers for optimal success. Spotting jumping fish and birds wheeling above can indicate the presence of Spanish Mackerel, making it easier for anglers to locate them. Bluefish, known for their vigorous bites, are also active and readily take the spoons.

Crab enthusiasts will be delighted to know that crabs are abundant and hungry this season. With excellent numbers reported, crabbing has become popular among locals and tourists. Maryland’s reputation for delicious crabs is well-deserved, and these crustaceans are a true delicacy.

White Perch fishing is currently excellent, with the right tide and a cooperative mood from the fish, ensuring a rewarding experience. Not only are they plentiful, but White Perch also rank highly in their culinary appeal, making them a favored catch for anglers.

Surprisingly, Flounder have entered the waters unnoticed, primarily in the Cedar Point Rip area and the edge between buoys 74 and 76. Anglers are advised to watch for these stealthy flatfish, as they present an exciting challenge.

Freshwater fishing enthusiasts are also in for a treat, with St. Mary’s Lake offering excellent opportunities for catching crappies. These fish can be found in the upper end of the Dam, at a depth of approximately 6 feet. Using live minnows as bait has proven to be highly effective. Bass fishing is also fruitful, with small pudgy crankbaits attracting their attention and leading to successful strikes.

As the summer weather sets in, fishing conditions continue to improve, providing ample opportunities for anglers of all skill levels. With an abundance of fish species making their way to Maryland’s waters, there is no shortage of excitement and anticipation among fishing enthusiasts. Whether it’s the thrill of catching Cobia, the flavorsome White Perch, or the stealthy Flounder, anglers are in for a memorable season. So, set your alarms early and prepare to embark on exciting fishing adventures at dawn.

Ken Lamb of St. Mary’s Tacklebox supplied information for the fishing report.

