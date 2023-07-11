Baltimore, July 11, 2023 – Maryland’s sports betting industry continues to thrive as the state’s ten retail and mobile sportsbooks combined to contribute $2,835,051 to the state’s coffers during June 2023. These contributions are part of the sportsbooks’ commitment to allocate 15% of their taxable wins to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

In June, the statewide handle, representing the total amount wagered by players, reached an impressive $254,476,790. Mobile betting accounted for most of the handle, with $243,817,173, constituting 95.8% of the total. The remaining $10,659,617 was wagered at retail sportsbooks. Of the overall handle, $2,743,809 was contributed by mobile sportsbooks, while retail sportsbooks added $91,242 to the state’s funds.

Detailed reports, including information on each sportsbook’s handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, are available for download at the Maryland Gaming Commission’s website (mdgaming.com).

The breakdown of statewide sports wagering totals for June 2023 is as follows:

Retail handle: $10,659,617 (including $3,895 in free promotional wagers)

Mobile handle: $243,817,173 (including $7,754,571 in free promotional wagers)

Combined handle: $254,476,790

Retail prizes paid: $10,025,716

Mobile prizes paid: $217,373,956

Combined prizes paid: $227,399,672

Retail hold: $633,901 (5.9%)

Mobile hold: $26,443,217 (10.8%)

Combined hold: $27,077,118 (10.6%)

Retail taxable win: $608,277

Mobile taxable win: $18,292,060

Combined taxable win: $18,900,337

Retail contribution to state: $91,242

Mobile contribution to state: $2,743,809

Combined contribution to state: $2,835,051

Since Maryland’s sports wagering program launched in December 2021, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund has received a cumulative contribution of $28,141,705. Additionally, $2,224,168 has been contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund from expired prizes.

Maryland’s sports betting market began with five retail locations in December 2021. By November 2022, the state expanded to include seven mobile sportsbooks. As of the end of June 2023, there are ten retail locations and ten mobile operators. Furthermore, more retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch shortly, signaling the industry’s continued growth and popularity in the state.

For more information and access to previous reports, please visit the Maryland Gaming Commission’s official website at mdgaming.com.

