Hughesville, MD – Pets In Need In Southern Maryland, a 501© 3 non-profit Animal Rescue, is collaborating with Charles County Animal Care Center (CCACC) to find loving homes for a group of “Rescue Only” dogs, primarily consisting of pit bulls and other bully breeds. Due to the shelter’s policy, these dogs cannot be directly adopted by the public and rely on approved Rescue Partners like Pets In Need to facilitate adoptions. Bella Betsy Gloria Sven

The collaboration between Pets In Need and CCACC aims to ensure that all dogs can find a safe and nurturing environment. All dogs available for adoption will undergo necessary medical procedures such as spaying/neutering, full veterinary check-ups, and microchipping, all covered by the adoption fee.

Among the adorable canines currently awaiting adoption is Bella, a 2-year-old brown and black female Caine Corso mix weighing approximately 82 lbs. Bella is seeking a forever home where she can receive the love and care she deserves.

Another charming candidate is Betsy, a 3-year-old white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix weighing about 50 lbs. Despite her current situation, Betsy hopes to find a family that will provide her with a safe and loving environment.

Gloria, a fawn and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, also needs a caring family. At approximately two years and one month old, Gloria weighs around 81.2 lbs. She eagerly awaits a loving home that will appreciate her loyal and affectionate nature.

Sven, a 10-month-old blue and tan male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, arrived at the shelter as a stray. Weighing around 71.5 lbs, Sven is described as one of the sweetest boys you’ll ever meet. While he needs help to boost his confidence on the leash and in certain situations, he is a cuddle bug ready to provide endless love to his future family.

If you’re interested in providing a forever home to any of these deserving dogs or would like to meet other animals available for adoption, please get in touch with Pets In Need by emailing PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com.

For additional information, contact the Charles County Animal Care Center at 6707 Animal Shelter Road, Hughesville, MD 20637, or call 301-932-1713. You may also send an email to animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

Pets In Need and CCACC greatly appreciate the support and dedication of the community in their mission to find these precious animals loving homes. By adopting from shelters and rescue organizations, individuals save lives and provide a second chance to these wonderful animals who deserve a forever family. Together, we can make a difference in these vulnerable animals’ lives and create a compassionate community for all creatures.

