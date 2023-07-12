Erin Nicole Battle, a 29-year-old resident of Waldorf, Maryland, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting incident at Big Dogs in Paradise Bar on March 24, 2023. The tragic incident left one person dead. In addition to the murder charge, Battle also faces charges of firearm use and being an accessory after the murder. The charges were filed on June 5, 2023.

According to the information, the shooting occurred on a fateful night at Big Dogs in Paradise Bar in St. Mary’s County. As a result of the incident, one individual lost their life. The exact details surrounding the shooting, including the motive and the relationship between Battle and the victim, have not been disclosed.

Following a thorough investigation by law enforcement authorities, Battle was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, a felony offense. Additionally, she faces a misdemeanor charge of firearm use. Battle also faces two counts of being an accessory after the fact to murder, which are felony charges.

The charges against Battle were based on probable cause, indicating that law enforcement officials had gathered sufficient evidence to suggest her involvement in the crime. The specifics of the evidence and the investigation have not been made public.

The case, “State of Maryland vs. ERIN BATTLE,” has been filed in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County. The case number is C-18-CR-23-000219. The State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County Circuit Court will prosecute the case.

Erin Battle appeared in court on June 6, 2023, where her charges were officially presented.

For more information on the background of the incident that led to Battle’s charges, readers can refer to the Southern Maryland Chronicle’s article titled “Tragedy Strikes in St. Mary’s County: Shooting at Big Dogs in Paradise Bar Leaves One Dead” published on March 25, 2023.

As the legal proceedings progress, more information is expected to become available. The Southern Maryland Chronicle will continue to monitor the case and provide updates as warranted.

