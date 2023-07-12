PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has announced that local businesses and tourism destinations now have the opportunity to apply for inclusion in the upcoming 2024-25 Calvert County Visitors Guide. The guide, published biennially, aims to promote Calvert County, Maryland, as a top-notch destination for travelers worldwide.

The Calvert County Visitors Guide is a comprehensive resource that provides valuable information on various attractions and amenities in the region. It covers various topics, including local charter boats, marinas, boat ramps, campgrounds, golf courses, antique stores, museums, dining options, accommodations, and biking/hiking trails. Moreover, the guide also features a list of major annual events taking place in Calvert County.

Businesses and attractions previously listed in the visitor’s guide do not need to resubmit their information. However, for those who have not yet been included and wish to be considered for the upcoming edition, the deadline to submit their application is Friday, August 11, 2023. Interested parties can access the application and guidelines by visiting www.VisitCalvert.com/VisitorsGuideApplication.

To better understand what Calvert County has to offer, individuals can refer to the 2022-23 Visitors Guide available on the official website, www.VisitCalvert.com/VisitorsGuide. This guide provides an in-depth overview of the county’s diverse attractions, charming restaurants, unique shops, water-focused activities, breweries, wineries, parks, and exciting events.

For any questions or further information regarding the Department of Economic Development, Calvert County visitor sites, attractions, and services available to assist local businesses, interested parties can contact the Department at 410-535-4583 or email info@choosecalvert.com. Additionally, they can visit the official website, www.ChooseCalvert.com, for more details.

Being featured in the Calvert County Visitors Guide is an excellent chance for local businesses and tourism destinations to gain exposure and attract more visitors. By showcasing the county’s unique offerings, the guide is a valuable tool for travelers seeking memorable experiences in Calvert County, Maryland.

