DAHLGREN, Va.; July 7, 2023 – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) has announced its plans to conduct night range testing during non-normal operating hours from July 16 to July 21.

The testing is scheduled to take place typically between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., with the first session commencing on July 16 at 12:01 a.m. and concluding on July 21 at 7 a.m. Although this testing will not involve weapons firing and no noise will be generated, certain areas will be restricted during testing.

NSWCDD delivers warfare systems to protect the nation and overcome its adversaries. With a vision to design, develop, and integrate technologically advanced warfare systems for the 21st century, the center plays a crucial role in national defense.

During the night range testing, access to the Naval Support Facility Dahlgren pier, Upper Machodoc Creek, and the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone will be restricted by 33 CFR 334.230. Residents and personnel must know the restrictions and plan their activities accordingly.

As range schedules are subject to frequent changes, interested parties must stay updated on range operations and test schedules. For daily updates, individuals can call the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656 or visit the Potomac River Test Range website.

For any questions or additional information regarding NSWC Dahlgren Division’s range schedule, the Naval Support Activity South Potomac Public Affairs Office can be contacted at (540) 653-8153, or the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office can be reached at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or (540) 653-8154.

The night range testing conducted by NSWCDD serves as a crucial element in ensuring the readiness and effectiveness of warfare systems. These tests enable the center to evaluate and refine its technology, preparing it to respond to potential threats and challenges. By conducting testing during non-normal operating hours, NSWCDD minimizes disruptions to regular operations while advancing its mission of safeguarding national security.

Residents and personnel near Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division should take note of the upcoming night range testing from July 16 to July 21. While this testing does not involve weapons firing or generating noise, access to certain areas will be restricted. It is advisable to refer to the provided contact information for any inquiries or to obtain the latest updates on the range schedule.

As NSWCDD continues to develop and integrate cutting-edge warfare systems, it remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the nation. Night range testing plays a vital role in achieving this objective, and the center appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the local community during this essential phase of testing.

