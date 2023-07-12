St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College, has welcomed four new trustees appointed by Governor Wes Moore. The new additions to the board are Arthur “Lex” Birney, Kristen Greenaway, Talib Horne, and Kimberly Kelley. Their appointments aim to bring diverse perspectives and expertise to the college’s governing body.

President of St. Mary’s College, Tuajuanda C. Jordan, expressed her honor in welcoming the new trustees. She emphasized the board’s commitment to a liberal arts and science education and stated that the collective experience, skills, and knowledge of the newly appointed members will complement the existing board members.

Board Chair Susan Dyer highlighted the significance of rejuvenating the board by introducing new talent and ideas. She expressed enthusiasm for working with the three newest members and welcomed the return of former trustee Lex Birney.

In addition to the new appointments, Governor Moore re-appointed several board members to serve another six-year term. The re-appointed members are Susan Dyer, Nicolas Abrams, Gail Harmon, Peter Bruns, and John Wobensmith. Furthermore, two individuals rotated onto the board due to their respective positions. Kate Fritz ’04, president of the St. Mary’s College Alumni Association, and Isabella Woel-Popovich ’24, a computer science major and student trustee, were both selected to join the board.

Let’s take a closer look at the new appointees:

Arthur “Lex” Birney is the managing general partner and chief executive officer of The Brick Companies. Based in Edgewater, Maryland, The Brick Companies owns, develops, and manages commercial, residential, and recreational properties. The company is known for its commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Birney holds a 100-ton US Coast Guard Captain’s License and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Washington & Lee University.

Kristen Greenaway, originally from New Zealand, is the president and CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM). Greenaway has been instrumental in securing institutional support, addressing deferred maintenance, and planning for the future of CBMM. She is currently leading the museum through a strategic planning process focused on developing new audiences, implementing innovative technologies, and ensuring financial stability.

Talib Horne, a graduate of St. Mary’s College, serves as the director of the Baltimore Civic Site for the Annie E. Casey Foundation. In this role, Horne is responsible for improving the health and well-being of young people and families in Baltimore City. He brings extensive experience in community and economic development, having worked with organizations such as Bon Secours Community Works and the Living Classrooms Foundation.

Kimberly Kelley, former provost at Montgomery College/Rockville Campus and current director of libraries at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, brings a wealth of experience in higher education. With her strong background in library services and academic leadership, Kelley will contribute valuable insights to the board.

The new trustees will play a crucial role in shaping the future of St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Their diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise will contribute to the college’s mission of providing an exceptional liberal arts and science education.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, founded in 1840, is known for its commitment to academic excellence and its beautiful waterfront campus. As the National Public Honors College, the institution offers a rigorous education grounded in the liberal arts and sciences. The college’s dedication to intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and social responsibility prepares students for successful careers and engaged citizenship.

With the addition of these new trustees, St. Mary’s College of Maryland is poised to continue its tradition of excellence and provide an outstanding educational experience for its students.

