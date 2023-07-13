NORTH BEACH, Maryland – ArtWorks@7th, a local art gallery, is set to host a captivating exhibition featuring the works of talented artists Tracey Vernon, Linda Owens, Suzanne Nawrot, and guest artist Gail Chenevey. The show, titled “Facet,” will run from August 3 to August 27, 2023, with an open house scheduled on August 5 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The exhibition aims to celebrate the multifaceted nature of human beings, highlighting the transformations individuals undergo throughout their lives and the ways these experiences interweave to shape them into beautifully imperfect versions of themselves. Through their art, the featured artists will delve into this theme of transformation, inviting viewers to explore the many aspects and dimensions that make up our identities.

Renowned artist Tracey Vernon will showcase her unique portrait creations, revealing her artistic process that begins with charcoal and water. Vernon explains, “After a face begins to appear, I often scribble lyrics, scripture, or my thoughts into the sketch. I tear the portrait apart to represent the trials, tribulations, and grief we can experience. The transformation occurs as I reassemble the face onto my canvas, incorporating the old and the new facets.”

Linda Owens, another artist participating in the exhibition, will exhibit her whimsical pottery pieces that will bring a smile to viewers’ faces. Her creations, such as Yoga Betty, a pot designed to hold plants, and Face First and Poppy Red Lips, featuring captivating smiles, are bound to brighten any room.

Suzanne Nawrot will present her exquisite wire-wrapped and woven jewelry. Her pieces showcase cabochon faces in various poses, including resting, smiling, and mischievous winking. Nawrot emphasizes the transformative power of wire, stating, “I love how the wire transforms the cabochons. It can be challenging sometimes when the wire has a mind of its own. The faceted stones provide that sparkle that catches the eye.”

Gail Chenevey will display her captivating assemblages by joining the exhibition as a guest artist. Chenevey’s artistic process involves disassembling found objects and reassembling the most intriguing elements into something entirely new. Visitors can expect to encounter her remarkable pieces, including “The White Queen,” “Steamroller,” and “King Fisher.”

ArtWorks@7th emphasizes the importance of supporting local artists and businesses. Investing in the local arts community strengthens the entire economy and contributes significantly to the vitality of communities and neighborhoods. The gallery members actively engage with local charities and organizations by participating in art shows, conducting workshops, and donating items for fundraisers.

Art enthusiasts and supporters are encouraged to visit ArtWorks@7th at 8905 Chesapeake Avenue near 2nd street in North Beach, Maryland. The gallery’s summer hours are from Thursday to Sunday, 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, providing ample opportunity to experience the transformative power of art firsthand. Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in this captivating exhibition, which promises to inspire and leave a lasting impression.

