La Plata, Maryland – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Athletics has announced the appointment of Keith Sanderson as the new head coach of the women’s softball program. Sanderson brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success to the role, having served as the girls’ softball head coach at La Plata High School in La Plata, Maryland.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Sanderson’s journey in coaching began in 2017 when he joined La Plata High School as an assistant coach. His dedication and expertise quickly propelled him to the head coach position he held from 2021 to 2023. Under his leadership, the La Plata Warriors achieved remarkable success, winning the Maryland 2A State Championship in consecutive years, 2018 and 2019.

Expressing his enthusiasm about his new role, Sanderson said, “I can’t tell you how excited I am to join the College of Southern Maryland Athletic Program and continue CSM’s tradition – and my commitment – to build not just strong athletes, but also students with strong character.”

Sanderson is no stranger to the southern Maryland region. He graduated from La Plata High School in 1992, where he was a standout three-sport athlete, participating in football for four years, basketball for four years, and baseball for two years. After graduating, Sanderson briefly attended CSM before enlisting in the United States Army in 1993. He proudly served in the Army from 1993 to 1998.

Upon his return to civilian life, Sanderson began a career at Bell Atlantic, now known as Verizon, where he has been employed for nearly 24 years. Alongside his professional endeavors, Sanderson has dedicated himself to coaching youth sports. Starting in 1998, he coached youth football and baseball, eventually expanding his involvement to include youth softball in 2005 as part of the Hughesville Little League.

In 2009, Sanderson took on a leadership role and co-founded the Hughesville Hurricanes youth sports organization. He served as its president for a decade, overseeing recreational football and cheer, travel baseball and softball teams, AAU basketball, and competitive cheer. Sanderson’s extensive experience and commitment to developing young athletes make him a valuable addition to the CSM Athletics program.

Beyond his professional and coaching accomplishments, Sanderson cherishes his family life. He has been happily married to his wife, Holly Sanderson, since 1997. Together, they have raised two children. Their son, Jared, currently serves in the United States Air Force, while their daughter, Sierra, excels in softball as a scholarship player at Frostburg State University.

With Sanderson at the helm, the College of Southern Maryland Athletics is poised to continue its dedication to athletic excellence and the holistic development of student-athletes. His proven leadership and passion for sports and character-building make him a fitting choice to lead the women’s softball program into a bright future.

Please visit their official website for more information about the College of Southern Maryland Athletics and its programs.

Like this: Like Loading...