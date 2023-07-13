PASADENA, MD, July 11, 2023 – Hospice of the Chesapeake, a nonprofit organization, calls on all golf enthusiasts to secure their spots for the highly anticipated 20th annual Golf Tournament. The event will occur on Thursday, September 28, at the Queenstown Harbor Golf Course in Queenstown, Maryland. Golfers are encouraged to register as soon as possible to reserve their foursomes. (Sept. 29, 2022 — Queenstown, MD) Golfers at last year’s Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament enjoyed the beauty of Queenstown Harbor’s bayside links along with all the perks that come with this popular event. Credit: Elyzabeth Marcussen / Hospice of the Chesapeake

Registration will commence at 9 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Participants will be treated to a day of exciting golfing action, complemented by various delectable meals and refreshments. The event will kick off with a full breakfast provided by Main & Market, while Buddy’s Grill will serve lunch at the turn. Golfers can enjoy RaR craft beer, Pusser’s Painkillers, a Bourbon Bar, and hand-rolled cigars from The Cigar Box. Moreover, the occasion will feature an awards banquet courtesy of Two Rivers Steak & Fish House, ensuring a memorable dining experience for all attendees.

The tournament promises to be an enjoyable day out on the greens, with various amenities provided. Beverages will be available throughout the course, ensuring participants stay refreshed. Additionally, range time, greens fees, and golf carts will be provided to enhance the overall golfing experience. Each participant will also receive a goodie bag as a token of appreciation for their support.

This year’s Golf Tournament holds great significance, as the nonprofit aims to surpass the remarkable success of the previous year’s event. The 19th annual Golf Tournament raised an impressive sum of nearly $240,000. The funds were dedicated to supporting the numerous programs and services offered by Hospice of the Chesapeake, benefiting individuals in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

The organization is already off to an excellent start securing sponsors for this year’s event. Notable sponsors include the Michael Stanley Foundation as the master’s level sponsor, while All Green Management and First National Bank have taken on the role of U.S. Open sponsors. Other sponsors at the Heritage Level include Carpet and Wood Floor Liquidators, Crescent Cities Charities, Inc., Tom Howell, and The Wilburn Company. DataLink Interactive, Inc., First Citizens Bank, GreenPoint Wellness, Shore United Bank, and Sturbridge Development Company have all pledged their support as Pebble Beach sponsors.

Interested individuals can secure their foursome to participate in the tournament or explore sponsorship and underwriting opportunities by visiting the official website at https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/golf. For further information and details, individuals can contact Lauren Thurston at 443-837-1531 or at events@hospicechesapeake.org.

The 20th annual Golf Tournament organized by Hospice of the Chesapeake promises to be a day filled with camaraderie, friendly competition, and a shared commitment to supporting the organization’s vital programs and services. Golfers and sponsors alike are encouraged to join in this charitable event, contributing to the betterment of their community.

