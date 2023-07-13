KINGS POINT, N.Y. – In a remarkable achievement, Leo Boucher ’23 from St. Mary’s College of Maryland was honored with the prestigious Robert H. Hobbs Sportsmanship Award during the 2022-23 Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) All-Americans and award winners announcement on June 3. Boucher’s outstanding sportsmanship and camaraderie in college sailing made him a deserving recipient of this esteemed recognition.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

Boucher expressed his excitement: “Very excited to be awarded the sportsman of the year for college sailing. Having such great competitors that I can call friends is worth cherishing.”

Boucher was not the only sailor from St. Mary’s College of Maryland to be recognized. Owen Hennessey ’25, Sam Muir ’23, and Ellie Sekowski ’23 were also named ICSA All-Americans, adding to the college’s impressive list of sailing accomplishments.

The coaching staff at St. Mary’s College acknowledged the hard work and dedication of these student-athletes, stating, “The awards received by these student-athletes represent years of work by both them and their teammates. They will join the over 150 All-American awards the Seahawks sailing program garnered.”

Boucher’s recognition as the Hobbs Trophy recipient places him among the elite group of Seahawk sailors who have previously received this honor. The award has been bestowed upon only five individuals in the history of St. Mary’s College, including Sean Healey (1992), Chad Carleton (1993), John Howell (2007), and Liam McCarthy ’19 (2019). St. Mary’s College leads all other institutions with five Hobbs Trophy recipients, followed by the U.S. Naval Academy with three.

Proud of their accomplishment, the coaching staff added, “As a team, we are very proud to have won the Hobbs Trophy (Sportsperson of the Year) more times than any other program in college sailing.”

Leo Boucher’s remarkable year he was continued as he became the first-ever sailor in college sailing history to receive both the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) Open Sailor of the Year and MAISA Sportsperson of the Year awards in the same year. This impressive achievement further solidifies Boucher’s exceptional skills and sportsmanship.

Notably, this is not Boucher’s first All-America award. As a skipper, he received the ICSA Honorable Mention All-American recognition in 2019 and 2020. However, for Owen Hennessey, this marks his inaugural All-America award as he was named an ICSA Honorable Mention All-American Skipper this season.

Sam Muir and Ellie Sekowski were both honored with All-America Crew titles. Muir, a repeat All-American, had previously received the Honorable Mention All-America Crew distinction last season. At the same time, Sekowski’s exceptional performance in sailing led to her first All-America Crew recognition.

The accomplishments of Leo Boucher, Owen Hennessey, Sam Muir, and Ellie Sekowski highlight the remarkable talent and dedication of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing program. Their achievements contribute to the rich history of the Seahawks’ sailing program, which now boasts over 150 All-American awards.

The 2022-23 Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association All-Americans and award winners have undoubtedly left a lasting legacy in the college sailing community. Their outstanding sportsmanship and remarkable achievements inspire aspiring sailors and showcase the depth of talent within the sport.

