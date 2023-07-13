ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – In an exciting announcement on Wednesday morning, DJ Hayes, the Head Athletic Trainer at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, introduced Lilli Morrison as the newest addition to the sports medicine staff. Morrison will assume her role as Assistant Athletic Trainer starting August 1.

Hayes expressed his enthusiasm for the hiring, stating, “We are extremely excited to announce the hiring of Lilli Morrison as the new Assistant Athletic Trainer at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Lilli brings enthusiasm and positive energy that will continue to enhance the impact of the Sports Medicine and Athletics Department.”

Morrison’s responsibilities will primarily involve serving as the primary athletic trainer for several sports teams, including men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, men’s and women’s track & field, and men’s and women’s tennis.

Thrilled about the opportunity, Morrison said, “I’m thrilled to begin working at St. Mary’s College next month! Having grown up in the county, it’s especially meaningful to bring my professional skills and abilities back to my hometown to serve the collegiate athletes in this community. I’m honored and excited to join the Seahawk family this school year!”

Hailing from Leonardtown, Maryland, Morrison comes to St. Mary’s College after a successful stint as the head athletic trainer for Northern High School in Owings, Maryland, where she worked from September 2020 to June 2023. In this role, she provided primary sports medicine coverage for all varsity and junior varsity sports while also developing and implementing venue-specific emergency action plans.

Morrison’s experience extends beyond high school sports, as she served as an athletic trainer for the U.S. Naval Academy youth overnight and day sports camps during the summers of 2021 and 2022. Her time as an athletic training student at Division III Anderson University in Indiana they were allowed her to gain valuable experience assisting in the coverage of various sports such as softball, cross country, and aquatics. Additionally, she contributed to sports medicine coverage at Hamilton Southeastern High School during her time at Anderson.

With her impressive qualifications, Morrison holds certifications as a National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and a National Academy of Sports Medicine Corrective Exercise Specialist.

Morrison completed her undergraduate studies at Anderson University in 2020, obtaining two Bachelor of Arts degrees – one in athletic training and another in dance. She has recently concluded her Master of Science in Education Individual Focus, along with a graduate certificate in performing arts medicine at Shenandoah University in 2023.

Adding Lilli Morrison to the St. Mary’s College of Maryland sports medicine staff brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will further strengthen the support provided to the college’s student-athletes. Her dedication and commitment to sports medicine make her a valuable asset to the Seahawk family as they enter the upcoming school year.

